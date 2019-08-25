At-home workout products revolutionize sweat seshes

Picking between going to the fitness center and creating your own home gym is like being between a rock and a hard place. The fitness center may offer a wide range of equipment and services, but it can’t always accommodate your busy schedule. Working out at home, on the other hand, has its own downsides. Without investing in a set of weights and contraptions that are most assuredly a pain to store, exercising at home can get one-dimensional.

Here are two trailblazing products as of 2019 that might change your at-home work-out routine.

The Smart Kettlebell

JAXJOX KettlebellConnect is a smart kettlebell that changes its weight almost instantaneously at your whims and fancy. Want an 18lbs kettlebell? Press a button. Want something heavier? Press it again.

The kettlebell itself is actually hollow; lifting the shell exposes six magnetic rings each weighing six pounds. The base houses the Bluetooth system, an interface that displays the selected weight and a port for a charging cable (one full charge lasts 14 hours). The system commands a rotating cylindrical lock under the shell to latch the number of rings necessary to produce that weight. The kettlebell can weigh from six pounds to 42 pounds, and the unused rings remain stacked in the base thanks to magnetism.

The shell is also outfitted with six axis motion sensors that connect with the Bluetooth system. This is how the kettlebell knows whether you’re doing the exercises as intended or being sloppy with your form. The sensors detect your reps, power, consistency, steps and heart rates.

Magic Mirror on the Wall

Anyone walking by this mirror mounted or propped against the wall would merely think its decoration. But when prompted, this sleek reflection becomes the workout MIRROR.

The MIRROR is an interactive device that projects live workout classes and training groups, tracks overall health, and gathers personalized information to better improve your health. When in use, you’re able to see yourself while watching the instructor in the glass. Thanks to speakers and surround sound, receive instant feedback from the instructor while playing to your favorite music via Bluetooth.

Choose from boxing, yoga and other classes that change daily. For unlimited classes, a subscription is available. YouTube channel, I Want That, says the MIRROR is like another gym membership but in the comfort of your home.

