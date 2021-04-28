It's never too late to start moving

The Exercise Is Medicine (EIM) program is coupled with the tagline, “You don’t have to be 100 percent healthy to start – but you do have to start to become healthier.”

EIM, implemented at The Ohio State Health and Fitness Center New Albany, exists to reduce barriers to exercising.

EIM Wellness Program Manager Allan Sommer points out that these barriers aren’t always physical, but mental.

“If someone has never exercised before or it has been many years since they last exercised regularly, there is commonly a notion that it’s too late,” Sommer says, “and that starting an exercise routine is too hard or would complicate their particular health condition.”

Alan Sommer

EIM fitness specialists are trained to respond to and remedy this mentality. The program encourages fitness at any level and accommodates a wide variety of medical conditions.

“Small amounts of success go a long way in building self-confidence and self-efficacy,” Sommer says, “leading to lasting behavior changes in regard to exercise and wellness.”

The 11-week program is led by EIM specialists and trainers who support participants at every step of their fitness journeys, whether it’s a review of an individual’s medical history, a session about goal setting or delving into a step-by-step wellness plan. Sommer says getting on track to being a fitter, better you can be difficult, which is why EIM is designed to offer mental and physical support along the way.

“If it were easy, everyone would already be doing it,” Sommer says. “One of the hardest parts of exercising, especially if it has been a while or we are dealing with some sort of chronic health condition, is just getting started.”

He says EIM creates an atmosphere of support and encouragement by starting exercise slowly, making fitness enjoyable and providing participants with the behavioral change tools necessary to overcome whatever barriers to exercise they may have.

One might think, “What about personal trainers?” While this avenue of developing a workout plan works for some, Sommer says that EIM takes a different route entirely.

“Many times when people start a new exercise routine, they join a fitness center or hire a personal trainer and start off working too hard, likely doing exercises that are not appropriate,” he says. “This can lead to injury, burnout and disdain for exercise.”

EIM specialists want people to enjoy getting up and moving, so they stress individualized programs when planning workouts.

“The group supervised sessions consist of participants that are likely working through similar physical and mental issues,” Sommer says. “Having someone in your shoes provides support, encouragement and proof of concept.”

The Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports reports that there are 26 chronic diseases that improve with the prescription of exercise. Just a few of these chronic illnesses include depression, dementia, diabetes, hypertension and osteoporosis.

Mentally, Sommer says EIM participants gain self-confidence and self-efficacy.

Plus, the community and social support creates an inspiring environment that will continue to encourage healthy living even after an individual leaves the program.

Exercise at Any Level

Workouts are easily modifiable to fit your unique need and fitness level, so there’s no need to worry about not meeting certain criteria to get your body moving.

For example, a push-up can be adjusted to meet three different levels of ability:

High incline

Develops strength, proper form, sense of accomplishment

2. Intermediate: Wide grip push-ups

Medium incline

Challenges core, balance, static mobility/stability

3. Advanced: One leg push-ups

Low incline

Challenges core, balance, dynamic mobility/stability, increased intensity

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.