Instituting “no phone zones” may improve your family’s health

Cell phones have been integral to our lives for many years now. These days, we’re constantly looking down at our phones, and it’s common to feel twitchy or “naked” without one. Wouldn’t it be nice, though, if there were certain times of the day when cell phones had to be put down so families could reconnect? “No cell phone” zones might be the answer.

Dr. Joseph Mangine, a psychologist who studies the topic of the no phone zones, says these zones have the potential to improve family dynamics.

Nowadays, cell phones are used for virtually everything. However, Mangine says multitasking doesn’t work.

“There’s no actual process in the brain that is supported by the term multitasking,” Dr. Mangine says. “What basically happens is the brain shuttles back and forth between tasks and, every time it changes tasks, it costs the brain.”

So, what is a no phone zone? Mangine says a no phone zone can be classified as places such as not having phones in bed, family meal time, work, etc. This means phones aren’t present or are out of reach. Whether the phones are charging in the kitchen or if they are all put in a basket at family meals, they aren’t immediately accessible, making the area a no phone zone.

Cell phones have also become a problem on the roads.

“Probably the biggest health issues that come with cell phones is the 17 percent increase in accidents from 2010-2016,” Mangine says.

And this newer technology is affecting our health.

“The second biggest risk is the incredible stress on adults and mostly teenagers from the way cell phones are used. Sexting, sexual content being shared, entrapment by predators; those things are more prevalent than we would like to think and that is a serious health issue,” Mangine says. “When you have a kid who commits suicide because of what they’re reading on Snapchat about themselves, that’s a health issue.”

“The research data shows that excessive use of social media is linked with anxiety, depression and lower self-esteem,” Mangine continues. “There are more kids with social anxiety or isolation.”

Children of this generation are receiving phones at a young age, but being able to make phone calls isn’t what parents should be worried about. It’s the ability for children to access the internet and apps, which is why Mangine suggests children should not have a phone before they reach middle school.

In Mangine’s household, no one is allowed to have a phone at the dinner table and his kids’ phones must be handed to him before they go to bed. If his kids fail to give their phones to him at the end of the night, they will lose phone privileges the next day. Mangine says his kids’ compliance skyrockets after one or two days without their phones.

While cell phones may be a necessity in a person’s life, they have the potential to do a lot more harm than good, in terms of mental health and family relations. So, pick a time out of the day when you can turn off your phone and just enjoy your family’s company. People may be surprised to see what they learn when they peel their eyes away from the screen.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.