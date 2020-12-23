Innovations have led to robots in residence

As the most populous generation of retirees and older adults age, the need for assisted living care and caretakers grows.

It might sound like something from The Jetsons, but more assisted living and residential care organizations are turning to robotics for help. New technologies are developing every day to adapt to the needs of older adults.

Automated Assistance

The Toyota Research Institute has been developing robotic technology similar to the helpful workshop bots you may have seen in Iron Man. Instead of helping Tony Stark with his superhero suit, these robots are designed to assist older adults with day-to-day tasks like loading the dishwasher and cleaning the kitchen counter.

“Loading the dishwasher is actually significantly harder than what most roboticists are currently demonstrating, and it requires considerably more understanding about the objects. Not only does the robot have to recognize a mug or a plate or ‘clutter,’ but it has to also understand the shape, position and orientation of each object in order to place it accurately in the dishwasher,” says Dr. Russ Tedrake, TRI vice president of robotics research in an article published by Toyota Research Institute. “TRI’s work-in-progress shows not only that this is possible, but that it can be done with robustness that allows the robot to continuously operate for hours without disruption.”

This robot is designed to attach to the ceiling and hang down to save floor space in smaller rooms.

Droids Deliver Comfort

Aside from providing physical care and assistance to older adults, studies have shown that robots can help ease loneliness and promote improved mental health in assisted living facilities.

The University of Bedfordshire in the U.K. worked with Advinia Health Care and SoftBank Robotics to develop a robot that addresses mental health and loneliness concerns by building a robot lovingly dubbed Pepper.

“When we kicked off the project it was clear that loneliness in older adults was a really big problem that is increasing all the time and one that we were keen to tackle,” says Dr. Chris Papadopoulos, principal lecturer in public health at the University of Bedfordshire in an article by CNN. “Social care is incredibly stretched and we have an aging society.”

Residents can ask Pepper questions and interact with the robot, simulating human interactions. Pepper was also designed to be able to read emotions.

“Whenever we think about technology in care, we need to be absolutely clear that what it does is enhance the care that is available and that it is understood and welcomed by those receiving care,” says Vic Rayner, executive director at Britain’s National Care Forum, in the same article by CNN. “This study gives us insight that robots can and do fulfill those criteria. It does, of course, challenge our understanding of care as a purely human to human interaction.”

Pepper isn’t the only robot around that can help older adults with their emotional needs. PARO is a therapeutic baby seal robot that mimics the bond people can have with a living pet. PARO has made leaps and bounds in dementia care as well as therapy for survivors of natural disasters.

Just last year, TIME Magazine reported on an assisted living robot in Washington, D.C., named Stevie that sings, dances and interacts with residents to bring a smile to their faces.

Originally created to be a witty butler bot, Stevie captured the hearts of residents and it became clear that it provided better emotional help than physical care.

“When we went into conversations with people, especially after they met the robot, (and) asked them what are the things you liked most about it, they’d say, ‘It made me laugh,’ or, ‘it made me smile,’” says Conor McGinn, an assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin and Stevie’s lead engineer in the TIME Magazine article. “We didn’t expect to go there. We thought our trajectory would be to put arms on this and have it as, like, a servant robot.”

While robots may never fully replace the closeness and care we receive from other humans, one thing is certain: they sure make life a little easier!

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.