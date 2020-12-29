New fitness center program for seniors

For the first time ever, our aging population can now work out at the Heit Center at a vastly discounted rate.

“City Council stepped up its efforts a couple of years ago to support our aging population and this is a good next step to take,” said City Council member Chip Fellows. “We have this fantastic resource of health and wellness in the center of town and great partners in Healthy New Albany, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They worked with us to make this vision a reality and we are better for it as a community.”

Thanks to the partners mentioned by Councilman Fellows, those 65 years of age or older who live within New Albany corporate limits can now access The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health and Fitness Center at the Heit Center (150 W. Main St.) for just $40 per month through March 2021. This is significantly less expensive than the normal individual rate of $90 per month. As a holiday bonus, Healthy New Albany Senior Connections, created in 2019 by Healthy New Albany and the City of New Albany, will contribute $10 per month toward the monthly fee during this pilot period. This bonus offer will reduce the monthly fee to $30 a month for participants to kick off this exciting new program.

There are some restrictions to the offer. First, only the first 30 residents to sign up for this pilot program will be eligible (although those who are not one of the first 30 registrants will be put on a wait list). Second, work out hours for those participating in the program will be restricted to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m.; however, anyone taking advantage of this program can work out with fitness center equipment, swim in the pool or participate in any class that is taking place during those hours. The program will be re-evaluated at the end of March to see if it continues, and feedback about the overall effectiveness and popularity of the program will be important in the decision-making process.

The Fitness Center is dedicated to ensuring the safety of its members by rigorously adhering to Franklin County and State of Ohio standards for disinfecting, distancing and screening within the facility. Please visit www.wexnermedical.osu.edu/health-and-fitness for more information regarding these protocols.

The city appreciates the partners for their cooperation in bringing this pilot program to New Albany senior citizens. For more information or to register for the pilot program, contact membership@osumc.edu.

Additionally, for more information about all the Healthy New Albany Senior Connections opportunities beyond this pilot program that exist for area residents 55 years of age or older, you can access more information at www.healthynewalbany.org/seniorconnections.

Currently, most offerings take place Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, but the program continues to grow even during this time of COVID-19. If you are in this age group, you’re encouraged to stop by the Heit Center on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. to take part in this valuable community asset. There is no need to pre-register, you simply just need to show up. You can also ask specific questions about the program via email by contacting Jane Rabe at jane.rabe@healthynewalbany.org.

Scott McAfee is the New Albany chief communications & marketing officer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.