In & Out | Healthy New Albany July/August 2021

Friday, July 2

Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way

10-11 a.m. first and fourth Fridays throughout the summer, Rose Run Park, www.newalbanysymphony.com

Saturday, July 3

Independence Day Parade

11 a.m., parade route, www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, July 3

Independence Day Festival

6-9:45 p.m., New Albany Middle School, www.newalbanychamber.com

Wednesday, July 7

Yoga on the Commons

6:30-7 p.m., 160 S. Hight St. www.columbuscommons.org

Thursday, July 8

What if? A Conversation on Inclusion & Diversity Part I

9-10 a.m., virtual, www.newalbanychamber.com

Friday, July 9

Self Defense for Adults

7-8 p.m., Dynamic Self Defense New Albany, 5775 Zarley St. Suite C, www.newalbanydefense.com

Sunday, July 11

New Albany Symphony Library Garden Concerts - Strike Up the Band

8-9 p.m., Marx Library Garden, www.newalbanysymphony.com

Friday, July 16

Blood Drive

1-5 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, www.newalbanychamber.com

Wednesday, July 28

Community Health Fair

4-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, www.healthynewalbany.org

Sunday, August 1

Taste of New Albany

5-9 p.m., Rose Run Park, www.newalbanychamber.com

Thursday, August 12

What if? A Conversation on Inclusion & Diversity Part II

9-10 a.m., virtual, www.newalbanychamber.com

Sunday, August 15

Planting Cold Weather Seeds

All day, New Albany Community Garden, www.newalbanycommunitygarden.shutterfly.com

Thursday, August 19

New Albany Symphony Scenic Overlook Concerts

6:30-7:30 p.m., Rose Run Park, www.newalbanychamber.com

Sunday, Aug. 22

New Albany Parks and Recreation Foundation Inaugural Family Day

Noon, Bevelhymer Park, www.naparks.org

Saturday, August 28

Rose Run 5K

8-10 a.m., Rose Run Park, www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/NewAlbany/RoseRun5k

Tuesday, August 31

Amp Up The Arts: The Dedication of the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater

4:30-7 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, www.newalbanychamber.com

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

× New Albany Walking Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Sundays at the Heit Center, 150 W. Main St.

Nature Programs

Thursdays, July 8-August 26

Farmers Market Stories

5:30-6:30 p.m., Marx Library Garden

Second and Fourth Tuesdays (July 13, July 27, August 10, August 24)

World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes for preschoolers

10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park

Integrative Programs

Sundays, July 11-August 15

Family Yoga in the Park

4.-5 p.m., Rose Run Park

Mondays, July 12-August 16

Yoga in the Park

10-11 a.m., Rose Run Park

Tuesdays, July 13-August 17

Chair Yoga

9:30-10:30 a.m., Philip Heit Center Outdoor Patio

Fridays, July 16-August 20

Meditation in the Park

10-11 a.m., Rose Run Park

Saturdays, July 17-August 21

Yoga in the Park

10-11 a.m., Rose Run Park

Tuesday, July 20

Summer of Zen: Urban Zen & Sounds of Nature

6:30-8 p.m., Rose Run Park

Saturday, July 24

Reiki Level 1 Training

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Wednesdays, August 1-September 6

Tai Chi

9:30-10:20 a.m., Philip Heit Center

Tuesday, August 17

Summer of Zen: Urban Zen & Drumming

6:30-8 p.m., Rose Run Park

Nourish Culinary Programs

Thursday, July 15

Nourish the Pantry Cooking Class: Cooking from Sea to Shining Sea – Cuisine of the 50 States

6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center Demo Kitchen

Sunday, July 18

Nourish Cooking Class: Let’s Make Paella

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center Demo Kitchen

Sunday, July 25

Nourish Cooking Class: Beyond the Beef Burger

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center Demo Kitchen

Sunday, August 15

Nourish Cooking Class: Master the Grill

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center Demo Kitchen

Thursday, August 19

Nourish the Pantry Cooking: Heritage Cuisine: In the Filipino Kitchen

6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center Demo Kitchen

Sunday, August 29

Nourish Cooking Class: That’s My Jam

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center Demo Kitchen

Education & Discussion Programs

Thursday, July 29

Ask the Expert: Curious About Intermittent Fasting?

6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Wednesday, August 11

Lunch & Learn: Celebrating Diversity

Noon-1:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center or virtual

Tuesday, August 24

Ask the Expert: “Why Should My Child See a Pediatric ENT?

6:30-7:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Older Adults Connections Programs

Thursday Mornings

Thursday Connections (topics vary)

10 a.m., Philip Heit Center

First Wednesdays of the Month, July 7-August 4

Senior Connections Happy Hour

5-6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center Outdoor Patio

Third Wednesdays, July 21-August 18

Confidence in Health series

6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Fourth Tuesdays of the Month, July 27-August 24

Senior Connections Lounge

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center Lounge

Other

Thursdays, June 24-September 16

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Market Square

Fridays, July 9-August 13

HNA Happy Hour on the Heit Center Patio

5-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center Outdoor Patio

Wednesdays, July 28, August 25

Mental Health Matters: Lectures

6-6:45 p.m., Philip Heit Center

For additional information, contact Kristina Isenhour at 614-685-6345 or kristina.isenhour@healthynewalbany.org.

Due to COVID-19, programs are subject to change. Please go to HNA.RecDesk.com for most up-to-date program information. For additional information, contact programs@healthynewalbany.org or call 614-685-6345.