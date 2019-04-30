In & Out | Healthy New Albany May/June 2019

Wednesday, May 1
The Jefferson Series presents Noah Feldman and Jeffrey Toobin
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org
Saturday, May 4
Tyler’s Light 5K Run/Walk
10 a.m., Toll Gate Middle School, Pickerington, www.tylerslight.com
Saturday, May 4
Kentucky Derby Gala
5-9:30 p.m., Equestrian Estate of Jeff Ramm and Neal Hauschild, Pataskala, www.newalbanysymphony.net
Sunday, May 12
Mother’s Day bRUNch 5K
8:30 a.m., Easton Town Center, www.brunch5k.com
Thursday, May 16
St. Jude’s Discover the Dream
6 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Powell, www.stjude.org
Thursday, May 16
2FGR Presents the DSACO Run for Down Syndrome Kids Race, 5K and 10K
7 p.m. Kids Race; 7:10 p.m. 5K and 10 K Run/Walk; Dublin, www.premierraces.com
Friday, May 17-Sunday, May 19
New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals
7 p.m. Friday; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday; Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyballet.com
Saturday, May 18
The New Albany Founders Day Parade and Festival
All day, throughout New Albany, www.newalbanyfoundersday.com
Thursday, May 23
OhioHealth FORE! Miler
7 p.m., Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, www.foremiler.com
Saturday, May 25
2019 Ohio Honor Ride
8 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, www.weareprojecthero.org
Sunday, May 26
Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk
8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, www.racepenguin.com
Monday, May 27-Sunday, June 2
The Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club, www.thememorialtournament.com
Saturday, June 1
Muscles for Myeloma Columbus 5K & 1 Mile Walk
8:30 a.m., Wolfe Park, Columbus, wwww.myelomacrowd.org
Saturday, June 1
Ohio Games National Running Day Run/Walk
8 a.m., Three Rivers Metropark, Groveport, www.ohiogames.org
Sunday, June 2
AEP Ohio Columbus 10K
8 a.m., downtown Columbus, www.columbus10k.com
Saturday, June 8
Run with Passion 5K Run/Walk
8:30 a.m., Hyland Croy Road, Dublin, www.runsignup.com
Saturday, June 8
Annual Farm Fresh 5K
9 a.m., Shepherd’s Corner, Blacklick, www.shepherdscorner.org
Saturday, June 8
Relay for Life Gahanna/New Albany
Noon-midnight, Gahanna Lincoln High School, relay.acsevents.org
Saturday, June 22
Skate it Forward
5 p.m., OhioHealth Ice Haus, Columbus, www.skateitforward.co
Healthy New Albany Community Programs
Wednesday, May 1
Safe Skincare for the Summer
6-7 p.m.
Thursdays (all year long)
Studio 55+
10 a.m.-noon
Tuesdays and Thursday through May 8
Urban Zen
6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays
Thursday, May 9
Community Cooking Class
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
Community Cooking Classes
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Mondays, May 13 and June 10
Exercise is Medicine
6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15
Rotational Athletes: Keeping Yourself in the Game!
6-7 p.m.
Mondays, June 3-July 8
Beginner Flow Yoga
10-11 a.m., 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 4
Summer of Zen
6:30-8 p.m
