In & Out | Healthy New Albany May/June 2019

Wednesday, May 1

The Jefferson Series presents Noah Feldman and Jeffrey Toobin

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, May 4

Tyler’s Light 5K Run/Walk

10 a.m., Toll Gate Middle School, Pickerington, www.tylerslight.com

Saturday, May 4

Kentucky Derby Gala

5-9:30 p.m., Equestrian Estate of Jeff Ramm and Neal Hauschild, Pataskala, www.newalbanysymphony.net

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day bRUNch 5K

8:30 a.m., Easton Town Center, www.brunch5k.com

Thursday, May 16

St. Jude’s Discover the Dream

6 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Powell, www.stjude.org

Thursday, May 16

2FGR Presents the DSACO Run for Down Syndrome Kids Race, 5K and 10K

7 p.m. Kids Race; 7:10 p.m. 5K and 10 K Run/Walk; Dublin, www.premierraces.com

Friday, May 17-Sunday, May 19

New Albany Ballet Company Spring Recitals

7 p.m. Friday; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday; Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.newalbanyballet.com

Saturday, May 18

The New Albany Founders Day Parade and Festival

All day, throughout New Albany, www.newalbanyfoundersday.com

Thursday, May 23

OhioHealth FORE! Miler

7 p.m., Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, www.foremiler.com

Saturday, May 25

2019 Ohio Honor Ride

8 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, www.weareprojecthero.org

Sunday, May 26

Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, www.racepenguin.com

Monday, May 27-Sunday, June 2

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, www.thememorialtournament.com

Saturday, June 1

Muscles for Myeloma Columbus 5K & 1 Mile Walk

8:30 a.m., Wolfe Park, Columbus, wwww.myelomacrowd.org

Saturday, June 1

Ohio Games National Running Day Run/Walk

8 a.m., Three Rivers Metropark, Groveport, www.ohiogames.org

Sunday, June 2

AEP Ohio Columbus 10K

8 a.m., downtown Columbus, www.columbus10k.com

Saturday, June 8

Run with Passion 5K Run/Walk

8:30 a.m., Hyland Croy Road, Dublin, www.runsignup.com

Saturday, June 8

Annual Farm Fresh 5K

9 a.m., Shepherd’s Corner, Blacklick, www.shepherdscorner.org

Saturday, June 8

Relay for Life Gahanna/New Albany

Noon-midnight, Gahanna Lincoln High School, relay.acsevents.org

Saturday, June 22

Skate it Forward

5 p.m., OhioHealth Ice Haus, Columbus, www.skateitforward.co

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

www.heitcenter.com

Wednesday, May 1

Safe Skincare for the Summer

6-7 p.m.

**

Thursdays (all year long)

Studio 55+

10 a.m.-noon

**

Tuesdays and Thursday through May 8

Urban Zen

6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays

**

Thursday, May 9

Community Cooking Class

6:30-8:30 p.m.

**

Saturday, May 11

Community Cooking Classes

9:30-11:30 a.m.

**

Mondays, May 13 and June 10

Exercise is Medicine

6-7 p.m.

**

Wednesday, May 15

Rotational Athletes: Keeping Yourself in the Game!

6-7 p.m.

**

Mondays, June 3-July 8

Beginner Flow Yoga

10-11 a.m., 6-7 p.m.

**

Tuesday, June 4

Summer of Zen

6:30-8 p.m

**

Heit Center Walking Club meets every Sunday at 7:30 a.m.