In & Out | September/October 2024 Healthy New Albany

Fri., Sept. 6

Expand Hinson Amphitheater

Broadway Legends presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Fri.-Sun., Sept. 6-8

Oktoberfest Meiler Vier

Friday: 5 p.m.-midnight

Saturday: Noon-midnight

Sunday: Noon-8 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Sat., Sept. 7

Strike Up the Band presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Fri., Sept. 13

Andy Grammer – Greater Than: A One Man Show

8 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sun., Sept. 15

New Albany Walking Classic®

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Market Square

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Sun., Sept. 15

DogFest

1-4 p.m.

Canine Companions North Central Region Training Center, 7480 New Albany Condit Rd.

www.canine.org

Fri., Sept. 20

The Challenge Music Festival

5-11 p.m.

A&F Co. Global Home Office, 7906 Central College Rd.

www.anfchallenge.org

Sat., Sept. 21

Artist Opening Reception for David Hunt and Joe Anastasi - Moments in Time

5-8 p.m.

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 27- 28

Oktoberfest, presented by the City of New Albany and the New Albany Chamber of Commerce

Friday: 5-11 p.m. Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Market Street near 175 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sat., Sept. 28

Get Your Rear in Gear - Columbus 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m.

Creekside Plaza, 117 Mill St., Gahanna

www.donate.coloncancercoalition.org

Sun., Sept. 29

Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players presented by the New Albany Community Foundation

2-4:30 p.m.

Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Fri., Oct. 4

Joshua Bell with Pianist Peter Dugan

8 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sat., Oct. 5

Blue Ribbon Run

9 a.m.

Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington

www.runsignup.com

Thurs., Oct. 10

An Evening with America Ferrera presented by the New Albany Community Foundation

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Sat., Oct. 19

Fall Festival

Noon-4 p.m.

The Dawes Arboretum, 7770 Jacksontown Rd., Newark

www.dawesarb.org

Sat., Oct. 19

Artist Opening Reception for Kate Morgan and Brenden Spivey - Layered

5-8 p.m.

Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Sun., Oct. 20

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon

North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St., Columbus

www.columbusmarathon.com

Sun., Oct. 20

Expand Candlelight Concert

Candlelight Concert presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

7 p.m.

New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 3rd St.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sat., Oct. 26

New Albany Diwali Celebration presented by the City of New Albany

3-8 p.m.

New Albany

www.newalbanyohio.org

Thurs., Oct. 31

Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m.

New Albany

www.newalbanyohio.org