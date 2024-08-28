In & Out | September/October 2024 Healthy New Albany

Fri., Sept. 6
Hinson Amphitheater
Broadway Legends presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 6-8
Oktoberfest Meiler Vier
Friday: 5 p.m.-midnight
Saturday: Noon-midnight
Sunday: Noon-8 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
Sat., Sept. 7
Strike Up the Band presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Fri., Sept. 13
Andy Grammer – Greater Than: A One Man Show
8 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sun., Sept. 15
New Albany Walking Classic®
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Market Square
www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com
Sun., Sept. 15
DogFest
1-4 p.m.
Canine Companions North Central Region Training Center, 7480 New Albany Condit Rd.
Fri., Sept. 20
The Challenge Music Festival
5-11 p.m.
A&F Co. Global Home Office, 7906 Central College Rd.
Sat., Sept. 21
Artist Opening Reception for David Hunt and Joe Anastasi - Moments in Time
5-8 p.m.
Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.
Fri.-Sat., Sept. 27- 28
Oktoberfest, presented by the City of New Albany and the New Albany Chamber of Commerce
Friday: 5-11 p.m. Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.
Market Street near 175 W. Main St.
Sat., Sept. 28
Get Your Rear in Gear - Columbus 5K Run/Walk
8 a.m.
Creekside Plaza, 117 Mill St., Gahanna
www.donate.coloncancercoalition.org
Sun., Sept. 29
Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players presented by the New Albany Community Foundation
2-4:30 p.m.
Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Fri., Oct. 4
Joshua Bell with Pianist Peter Dugan
8 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sat., Oct. 5
Blue Ribbon Run
9 a.m.
Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington
Thurs., Oct. 10
An Evening with America Ferrera presented by the New Albany Community Foundation
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sat., Oct. 19
Fall Festival
Noon-4 p.m.
The Dawes Arboretum, 7770 Jacksontown Rd., Newark
Sat., Oct. 19
Artist Opening Reception for Kate Morgan and Brenden Spivey - Layered
5-8 p.m.
Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.
Sun., Oct. 20
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon
North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St., Columbus
www.columbusmarathon.com
Sun., Oct. 20
Candlelight Concert
Candlelight Concert presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra
7 p.m.
New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 3rd St.
Sat., Oct. 26
New Albany Diwali Celebration presented by the City of New Albany
3-8 p.m.
New Albany
Thurs., Oct. 31
Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m.
New Albany