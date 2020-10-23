In & Out | Healthy New Albany November/December 2020

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for more information.
New Albany Walking Club meets Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on the Heit Center patio.
Through Sunday, Nov. 22
5K Virtual Run
Virtual
Through Thursday, Dec. 31
Winterfair
Virtual
Nov. 1-22
5 Mile Run & Walk
Virtual
Fridays, Nov. 6, 13, 20
Virtual Course: Fundamentals in Women’s Sexual Health
Time TBD, virtual event
Saturday, Nov. 7
Extra Life Game Day
All day, Virtual
Saturday, Nov. 14
Artist Opening Reception for Trish Weeks
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery
Through Sunday, Nov. 22
Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run
Virtual
Sunday, Nov. 22
New Albany Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
Virtual, 6 p.m.
Nov. 26-29
Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K & 10K
Virtual
Dec. 11-13
Jingle Bell Run
Virtual
Saturday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 13
New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker
Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Sunday, Dec. 6 –Sunday, Dec. 13
Rudolph 5K Virtual Run/Walk hosted by Westerville Lions Club
Virtual
Saturday, Dec. 12
Artist Opening Reception for Marti Higgins
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery
Saturday, Dec. 12
One Warm Coat 5K & 2 Mile Run/Walk
9 a.m., Mount Carmel, Lewis Center
Sunday, Dec. 20
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
3 p.m., 7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Healthy New Albany Community Programs
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Mondays, Nov. 2-Nov. 23
Yoga for Back Care
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesdays, Through Dec. 1
Urban Zen
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Second & Fourth Tuesdays, Through Dec. 22
World of Wonder Nature Classes
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Wednesdays, Through Dec. 2
Urban Zen
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Thursdays
Studio 55+
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
First & Third Tuesdays, Through Dec. 1
Mindful Nature Walks
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Lunch & Learn: Social Determinants of Health with the New Albany Food Pantry
Noon-1:30 pm
Sunday, Dec. 5
Energy Codes Retreat
1-4 p.m.
Tuesdays, Dec. 8
Om’ for the Holidays
6:30-8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Winter Solstice Celebration
6-7:30 p.m.