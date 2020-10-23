In & Out | Healthy New Albany November/December 2020

New Albany Walking Club meets Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on the Heit Center patio.

Through Sunday, Nov. 22

5K Virtual Run

Virtual

www.gourdyspumpkinrun.com

Through Thursday, Dec. 31

Winterfair

Virtual

www.ohiocraft.org

Nov. 1-22

5 Mile Run & Walk

Virtual

www.greenswell.com

Fridays, Nov. 6, 13, 20

Virtual Course: Fundamentals in Women’s Sexual Health

Time TBD, virtual event

www.isswsh.org

Saturday, Nov. 7

Extra Life Game Day

All day, Virtual

www.nationwidechildrens.org

Saturday, Nov. 14

Artist Opening Reception for Trish Weeks

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Through Sunday, Nov. 22

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run

Virtual

www.hotchocolate15k.com

Sunday, Nov. 22

New Albany Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

Virtual, 6 p.m.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Nov. 26-29

Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K & 10K

Virtual

www.runsignup.com

Dec. 11-13

Jingle Bell Run

Virtual

www.events.arthritis.org

Saturday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 13

New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyballet.com

Sunday, Dec. 6 –Sunday, Dec. 13

Rudolph 5K Virtual Run/Walk hosted by Westerville Lions Club

Virtual

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, Dec. 12

Artist Opening Reception for Marti Higgins

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Saturday, Dec. 12

One Warm Coat 5K & 2 Mile Run/Walk

9 a.m., Mount Carmel, Lewis Center

www.greenswell.com

Sunday, Dec. 20

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

3 p.m., 7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

Mondays, Nov. 2-Nov. 23

Yoga for Back Care

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, Through Dec. 1

Urban Zen

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Second & Fourth Tuesdays, Through Dec. 22

World of Wonder Nature Classes

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays, Through Dec. 2

Urban Zen

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursdays

Studio 55+

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

First & Third Tuesdays, Through Dec. 1

Mindful Nature Walks

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Lunch & Learn: Social Determinants of Health with the New Albany Food Pantry

Noon-1:30 pm

Sunday, Dec. 5

Energy Codes Retreat

1-4 p.m.

Tuesdays, Dec. 8

Om’ for the Holidays

6:30-8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Celebration

6-7:30 p.m.