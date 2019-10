In & Out | Healthy New Albany November/December 2019

Saturday, Nov. 2

The Great Pumpkin Run

10 a.m., Genoa Park, Columbus

www.thegreatpumpkinrun.com

Saturday, Nov. 2

Run United 5k and Quarter Marathon

9-11 a.m., Glacier Ridge Metro Park, 9801 Hyland-Croy Rd, Plain City

www.experiencecolumbus.com

Friday, Nov. 8

12th Anniversary of Hayley Gallery, Open House

4-5 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Sunday, Nov. 10

National Veterans Memorial and Museum 5 Mile Run and Walk

9 a.m., National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 Broad St.

www.raceroster.com

Thursday, Nov. 14-Friday, Nov. 15

7th Conference of the Scientific Network on Female Sexual Health and Cancer

Various times, The Ohio State University

www.statusplus.net

Saturday, Nov. 16

New Albany High School host Tea with Belle

10 a.m. and noon, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.seatyourself.biz/nahs

Sunday, Nov. 17

New Albany Women’s Network Annual Charity Fashion Show

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., The Estate at New Albany

www.nawn.org

Sunday, Nov. 17

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run

7:30 a.m., McFerson Commons Park, Columbus

www.hotchocolate15k.com/columbus

Thursday, Nov. 21-Saturday, Nov. 23

New Albany High School presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.ticketmaster.com

Friday, Nov. 22

21st Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Easton Town Center

www.eastontowncenter.com

Saturday, Nov. 23

Fall Floral Centerpiece Workshop

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Trove Warehouse

www.trovewarehouse.com

Sunday, Nov. 24

New Albany Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

2-6 p.m., 220 Market St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, Nov. 30

Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K & 10K

8:30 a.m., 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, Dec. 7-Sunday, Dec. 15

New Albany Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker

Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyballet.com

Saturday, Dec. 7

Jingle Bell Run

8 a.m.-noon, Genoa Park, Columbus

www.events.arthritis.org

Saturday, Dec. 7

Community Kitchen – New Albany Food Pantry

9:30-11:30 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.newalbanyfoodpantry.org

Sunday, Dec. 8

Rudolph 5K Run/Walk hosted by Westerville Lions Club

2 p.m., 61 Moss Rd., Westerville

www.runsignup.com

Sunday, Dec. 14

Santa Speedo Dash

9:45 a.m., Genoa Park 303 W. Broad St.

www.lifecarealliance.com

Saturday, Dec. 14

Freeze Your Fanny 5K/10K

10 a.m., Sharon Woods Metro Park, Westerville

www.localraces.com

Sunday, Dec. 15

Warrior Rush: Winter Soldier 5K Obstacle Challenge

8 a.m.-1 p.m., Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus, Columbus

www.eventbrite.com

Saturday, Dec. 21

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents sensory-friendly Holiday Spectacular

11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sunday, Dec. 22

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

3-5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.NewAlbanychamber.com

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy new Albany, 150 W. Main St.

Studio 55+

Every Thursday (no sessions on 11/28 or 12/26)

10 a.m.-noon

Indoor Farmers Market

Nov. 2 and Dec. 7

9 a.m.-noon

Beginner Yoga

Nov. 4-Dec. 9

10:30am-11:30am

Chair Yoga

Tuesdays, Nov. 5-Dec. 10

10-11 a.m.

or

Fridays, Nov. 8-Dec. 13

11 a.m.-noon

Urban Zen

Tuesdays, Nov. 5-Dec. 3

6-7 p.m.

or

Wednesdays, Nov. 6-Dec. 4

10-11 a.m.

Community Kitchen Cooking Class

Nov.14 and Dec. 5

6:30-8:30pm

Kids Holiday Gift Shop

Sunday, Nov. 24

For additional information about Healthy New Albany Programs, contact Kristina Isenhour at 614-685-6345 or kristinaisenhour@gmail.com.