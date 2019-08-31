In & Out | Healthy New Albany September/October 2019

Thursday, Sept. 5 and 12

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., New Albany Market Square

www.healthynewalbany.org

Friday, Sept. 6

A&F Challenge

5 p.m., Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Home Office

www.anfchallenge.org

Saturday, Sept. 7

Covered Bridge Tour

7:30-9 a.m., Cyclist Connection

www.outdoor-pursuits.org

Saturday, Sept. 14

Artists Opening Reception for Carolyn Heffelfinger Natural World

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Sunday, Sept. 15

Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany New Albany Walking Classic

New Albany Walking Classic

8 a.m., Market Square

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Friday, Sept. 20

Indigo Girls

8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, Sept. 21

Harvest Moon Trail Run

9 p.m., Alum Creek State Park Multipurpose Trail

www.greenswell.com

Sunday, Sept. 22

14th Annual Cat Caper 5K

9 a.m., Scioto Audubon Metro Park

www.catwelfareassoc.org

Sunday, Sept. 22

Gahanna Family Bike Ride

9:30-11:30 a.m., Premier Periodontics parking lot, Gahanna

www.outdoor-pursuits.org

Sunday, Sept. 22

Cycle UA

1-4 p.m., Northam Park, Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Friday, Sept. 27

Capturing the Impossible with Bryan Smith

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, Sept. 28

Run Like A Girl 5K, 10K & Half Marathon

9 a.m., Genoa Park, Columbus

www.runlikeagirlcolumbus.com

Sunday, Sept. 29

Big Bad Wolfe Run

8 a.m., Wolfe Park, Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Tuesday, Oct. 1

The Jefferson Series presents Panel Discussion on China with Madeleine K. Albright, General Colin L. Powell and Dr. Fareed Zakaria

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Thursday Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 4

#MarburnCon19—A Conference on Learning Differences in Education

Thursday, 1-5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Marburn Academy

www.marburnacademy.org

Sunday, Oct. 6

Race for Hope Derriere Dash

11 a.m., Yabo’s Tacos

3051 Northwest Blvd., Columbus

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sunday, Oct. 6

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler 2: The Resurrection

3 p.m., The Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts

www.newalbanysymphony.net

Thursday, Oct. 10

Trick, it’s a Treat

4-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.heitcenter.com

Saturday, Oct. 12

Trick or Treat Family Festival and 5K Run/Walk

10:15 a.m., 4690 Langley Ave., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, Oct. 12

Artist Opening Reception for Natalya Romanovsky Color Kaleidoscope

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Saturday, Oct. 12

Hunters Moon Trail Run

9 p.m., Alum Creek State Park Multipurpose Trail, Delaware

www.greenswell.com

Sunday, Oct. 20

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon

7:30 a.m., North Bank Park, Columbus

www.columbusmarathon.com

Saturday, Oct. 26

41st Annual Great Pumpkin Run

9-11 a.m., Edison Intermediate & Larson Middle School Gym, Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

Sunday, Oct. 27

Gahanna Family Bike Ride

9:30-11:30 a.m., Premier Periodontics parking lot, Gahanna

www.outdoor-pursuits.org

Thursday, Oct. 31

Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., throughout New Albany

www.newalbanychamber.com

Healthy New Albany Community Programs:

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

Thursdays (all year long)

Studio 55+

10 a.m.-noon

Saturday, Sept. 14

Rodney Yee's Strength, Flexibility, and Endurance

2:30-3:45 p.m.

Mondays, Sept. 16-Oct. 21

Beginner Flow Yoga

10:30-11:30 a.m.; 5:45-6:45 p.m.; 7-8 p.m.

Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 22 and Fridays, Sept. 20-Oct. 25

Chair Yoga

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Mondays, Sept. 23-Dec. 16

Tai Chi

9-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Nov. 6

A Taste of Latin American Heritage

6:30-8:30 p.m.