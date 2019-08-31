In & Out | Healthy New Albany September/October 2019

Thursday, Sept. 5 and 12
New Albany Farmers Market
4-7 p.m., New Albany Market Square
Friday, Sept. 6
A&F Challenge
5 p.m., Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Home Office
Saturday, Sept. 7
Covered Bridge Tour
7:30-9 a.m., Cyclist Connection
Saturday, Sept. 14
Artists Opening Reception for Carolyn Heffelfinger Natural World
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery
Sunday, Sept. 15
New Albany Walking Classic
8 a.m., Market Square
www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com
Friday, Sept. 20
Indigo Girls
8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Saturday, Sept. 21
Harvest Moon Trail Run
9 p.m., Alum Creek State Park Multipurpose Trail
Sunday, Sept. 22
14th Annual Cat Caper 5K
9 a.m., Scioto Audubon Metro Park
Sunday, Sept. 22
Gahanna Family Bike Ride
9:30-11:30 a.m., Premier Periodontics parking lot, Gahanna
Sunday, Sept. 22
Cycle UA
1-4 p.m., Northam Park, Upper Arlington
Friday, Sept. 27
Capturing the Impossible with Bryan Smith
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Saturday, Sept. 28
Run Like A Girl 5K, 10K & Half Marathon
9 a.m., Genoa Park, Columbus
Sunday, Sept. 29
Big Bad Wolfe Run
8 a.m., Wolfe Park, Columbus
Tuesday, Oct. 1
The Jefferson Series presents Panel Discussion on China with Madeleine K. Albright, General Colin L. Powell and Dr. Fareed Zakaria
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Thursday Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 4
#MarburnCon19—A Conference on Learning Differences in Education
Thursday, 1-5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Marburn Academy
Sunday, Oct. 6
Race for Hope Derriere Dash
11 a.m., Yabo’s Tacos
3051 Northwest Blvd., Columbus
Sunday, Oct. 6
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler 2: The Resurrection
3 p.m., The Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts
Thursday, Oct. 10
Trick, it’s a Treat
4-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
Saturday, Oct. 12
Trick or Treat Family Festival and 5K Run/Walk
10:15 a.m., 4690 Langley Ave., Columbus
Saturday, Oct. 12
Artist Opening Reception for Natalya Romanovsky Color Kaleidoscope
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery
Saturday, Oct. 12
Hunters Moon Trail Run
9 p.m., Alum Creek State Park Multipurpose Trail, Delaware
Sunday, Oct. 20
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon
7:30 a.m., North Bank Park, Columbus
Saturday, Oct. 26
41st Annual Great Pumpkin Run
9-11 a.m., Edison Intermediate & Larson Middle School Gym, Grandview Heights
Sunday, Oct. 27
Gahanna Family Bike Ride
9:30-11:30 a.m., Premier Periodontics parking lot, Gahanna
Thursday, Oct. 31
Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m., throughout New Albany
Healthy New Albany Community Programs:
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Thursdays (all year long)
Studio 55+
10 a.m.-noon
Saturday, Sept. 14
Rodney Yee's Strength, Flexibility, and Endurance
2:30-3:45 p.m.
Mondays, Sept. 16-Oct. 21
Beginner Flow Yoga
10:30-11:30 a.m.; 5:45-6:45 p.m.; 7-8 p.m.
Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 22 and Fridays, Sept. 20-Oct. 25
Chair Yoga
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Mondays, Sept. 23-Dec. 16
Tai Chi
9-10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Nov. 6
A Taste of Latin American Heritage
6:30-8:30 p.m.