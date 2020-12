In & Out | Healthy New Albany January/February 2021

Friday, Jan. 1-Monday, Jan. 4

OhioHealth First on the First 5K

All day, virtual

www.m3ssports.com

Friday, Jan. 1

Be the Light 5K

All day, virtual

www.runsignup.com

Sundays, Jan. 3-Feb. 21

Online: Let’s Meditate Columbus!

9:45-11 a.m., virtual

www.eventbrite.com

Saturday, Jan. 9

HeartMath Level 1 & 2 Workshop: “The Heart Journey”

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., virtual

www.integro-restore.com

Saturday, Jan. 9

AAMale Wellness Agency: Real Men, Real Talk - Brunch

Noon, virtual

www.eventbrite.com

Friday, Jan. 15

Virtual Paint and Sip: Winter Forest

6-8 p.m., virtual

www.fpconservatory.org

Saturday, Jan. 23-Sunday, Jan. 24

UC Davis Mental Health Conference 2021

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., virtual

www.eventbrite.com

Saturday, Jan. 23

Artist Opening Reception for James Kaniaris

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Saturday, Jan. 23

Dog Yoga at Wild Goose Creative

11 a.m.-noon, 400 W. Rich St., Columbus

www.eventbrite.com

Wednesday, Jan. 27

New Albany Lecture Series: Civil Discourse and Debate

7-8 p.m., virtual

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sunday, Feb. 7

Warm Up Columbus Race

8 a.m.-1 p.m., 655 Metro Place S., Dublin

www.sciotomiles.com

Saturday, Feb. 20

Artist Opening Reception for Wil Wong Yee

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Friday, Feb. 26

Virtual Paint and Sip: Floral Cascade

6-8 p.m., virtual

www.fpconservatory.org

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

New Albany Walking Club meets Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on the Heit Center patio.

Friday, Jan. 1

Healthy New Year (Yoga & Juice)

10 a.m.

Thursdays

HNA Senior Connections (formerly Studio 55+)

10 a.m.

First and Third Tuesdays

Mindful Nature Walks

11:30 a.m.

2nd and 4th Tuesdays

World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes

10 a.m.

Second and Fourth Saturdays

Little Stepper Hikes for Families

10:30 a.m.

Mondays Jan. 11-Feb. 8

Yoga Foundations

10 a.m.

Fridays Jan. 15-Feb. 12

Yoga Foundations

10 a.m.

Mondays Jan. 25-Feb. 22

Power Vinyasa Flow

6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 9

Chair Yoga

10:30 a.m.

Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 11

Chair Yoga

4 p.m.

Tuesdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 9

Urban Zen

6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 12

Urban Zen

10 a.m.

Second Wednesdays

Lunch & Learns

Noon

Saturdays Jan. 16-Feb. 13

Barre

10 a.m.

Third Wednesdays

HNA Senior Connections - “Talks with Christy Daron”

5:30 p.m.

Saturdays Jan. 30-Feb. 20

Healthy New You series

time tbd

Saturday Feb. 27

Energy Codes Workshop

1 p.m.

For additional information, contact Kristina Isenhour at 614-685-6345 or kristina.isenhour@healthynewalbany.org.