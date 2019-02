In & Out | Healthy New Albany March/April 2019

Friday-Sunday, March 1-3

Photo courtesy of Arnold Sports Festival

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3

Arnold SportsWorld Kids & Teens Expo

9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 2; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3

Ohio Expo Center, Bricker Building, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

Monday-Friday, March 4-15

New Albany Primary School Flower Fundraiser

www

.napls.us

Friday-Sunday, March 8-10

New Albany Symphony Orchestra and New Albany Ballet present Sleeping Beauty

7 p.m. March 8-9; 3 p.m. March 10, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Monday, March 11

New Albany Young Professionals Trivia Night at Mellow Mushroom

6:30-8:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, www.newalbanychamber.com

Tuesday, March 19

The R Factor Parent & Community Session: Make A Difference

7-8 p.m., New Albany Intermediate School, www.napls.us

Sunday, March 24

The Columbus National College Fair

1-4 p.m., The Greater Columbus Convention Center, www.nacacfairs.org

Saturday, April 6

Lady Tutu 5K

8 a.m., 5K Run/Walk; 9:15 a.m., Little Princess Dash; Easton Town Center, www.ladytutu5k.com

Monday, April 8

New Albany Young Professionals Trivia Night at Mellow Mushroom

6:30-8:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, April 13

Marburn Academy’s 37th Annual Gala

6 p.m., L Brands Headquarters, www.marburnacademy.org

Saturday, April 13

National Geographic Live: On the Trail of Big Cats

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Thursday-Sunday, April 18-21, 25-28

New Albany High School presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.napls.us

Saturday, April 20

New Albany SpringFest

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., New Albany High School Football Stadium, newalbanyohioevents.com

Saturday, April 27

OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon

8 a.m., Downtown Columbus, www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com

Sunday, April 28

New Albany Symphony Orchestra and New Albany Ballet present Viva Italia

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, www.mccoycenter.org

Tuesday, April 30

The R Factor Parent & Community Session: Adjust and Adapt

7-8 p.m., New Albany Intermediate School, www.napls.us

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays through March 20

Urban Zen

6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays

Saturday, March 2

Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Saturday, March 2

Body Talk: Celebrating Mothers & Daughters

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

“Can You See Me Now”

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 11

Exercise is Medicine: Diabetes Prevention & Management

6-7 p.m.

Thursday and Saturday, March 14 and 16

Community Cooking Class

6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Tuesdays, April 2-May 7

Chair Yoga

10-11 a.m.

Monday, April 8

Exercise is Medicine Lecture

6-7 p.m.

Thursday and Saturday, April 18 and 20

Community Cooking Class

6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday

New Albany Walking Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Sundays at Heit Center, 150 W. Main St.