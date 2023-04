In & Out | May/June 2023

Mondays, May 1 and 8

55+ Women’s Self-Defense (RAD) Class

3-5 p.m., New Albany Police Department, 50 Village Hall Rd.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Friday, May 5-Saturday, May 6

New Albany Children's Ballet Theatre presents Cinderella

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyballet.com

Saturday, May 6

On Our Sleeves 5K

6:30-11 a.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.onoursleeves5k.org

Saturday, May 6

New Albany Symphony Orchestra Kentucky Derby Gala

5:30 p.m., Jorgensen Farms, 5851 E. Walnut St., Westerville

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Tuesday, May 9

Older Adult Health Fair

9 a.m.-noon, Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.westerville.org

Saturday, May 13

Franklin 5K Dash For Health in partnership with Direction Up!

7:30-10 a.m., Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

www.franklin.edu

Saturday, May 20

New Albany Founders Day Parade

11 a.m.-noon, New Albany Intermediate School, 177 N. High St.

www.newalbanyfoundersday.com

Saturday, May 20

New Albany Founders Day Festival

Noon-5 p.m., Rose Run Park, Fodor Road

www.newalbanyfoundersday.com

Monday, May 22-Thursday, May 25

Ohio Health Care Association 2023 Convention & Expo

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.ohca.org

Saturday, May 27

Ohio Honor Ride

8 a.m.-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.weareprojecthero.org

Tuesday, June 6

The New Albany Lecture Series: A National Security Discussion with Gen. John F. Kelly & Adm. James Stavridis, Moderated by Jim Sciutto

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Thursdays Beginning June 8

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., New Albany Market Square, 200 Market St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Wednesday, June 7-Saturday, June 10

The 2nd Annual New Albany Rose Run Fest

Rose Run Park, Fodor Road

www.roserunfest.com

Saturday, June 10

Summer in Germany Finale Concert

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater

170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Friday, June 16

Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Tuesday, June 20

Family Flicks Night No. 1, presented by The New Albany Community Foundation: Despicable Me

6:30-9:15 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Saturday, June 24

New Albany Parks and Recreation Foundation Family Fun 5K

5:30 p.m., Bevelhymer Park, 7860 Bevelhymer Rd.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Saturday, June 24

Summer Movie Series: Space Jam: A New Legacy

6-11 p.m., Bevelhymer Park, 7860 Bevelhymer Rd.

www.newalbanyohio.org