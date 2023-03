In And Out | March/April 2023

Saturday, March 4

Indoor Farmer’s Market

9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Sundays, March 5 and 26

Scioto Miles Spring Race Series

8 a.m., Scioto Mile, 233 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

www.sciotomiles.com

Sunday, March 5

Sesquicentennial Author Series: Julia Quinn

2 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library - Main Library, 96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus

www.columbuslibrary.org

Wednesday, March 8

The New Albany Lecture Series: An Evening with Economists

7-8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Saturday, March 11

New Albany Symphony Sensory Friendly Concert: Trailblazers

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sunday, March 12

New Albany Symphony Concert: Ellington Price Still

3-5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Wednesdays, March 22 and April 12 and 26

ReWild Child: Maple Syrup Makers

Various times, Wexner Community Park,7600 Swickard Woods Blvd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Monday, March 27-Friday, March 31

New Albany-Plain Local Schools Spring Recess

www.napls.us

Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2

Midwest Craft Con 2023

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.midwestcraftcon.com

Sunday, April 2

Itzhak: A Film by Alison Chernick

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sunday, April 16

The Ohio State 4 Miler

10 a.m., Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatefourmiler.com

Sunday, April 16

Cooking with the Power of Plants

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Wednesday, April 26

Sesquicentennial Author Series: Friends & Fiction

7 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library - Main Library, 96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus

www.columbuslibrary.org

Wednesday, April 26

Violinist Itzhak Perlman

7:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, April 29

Capital City Half Marathon

8 a.m., 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com