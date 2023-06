New Albany Events | July/August 2023

Sunday, July 2

Full Buck Moon Walk

7-9 p.m., Rocky Fork Metro Park, 7180 Walnut St.

hna.recdesk.com

Tuesday, July 4

New Albany Independence Day 5K Race

7:45 a.m.-noon, Market Square, 180 Market St.

www.na5krace.com

James DeCamp

Tuesday, July 4

Independence Day Parade and Festival

11 a.m.-9:45 p.m., New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks Presented by the City of New Albany

9:45-10:30 p.m., New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Wednesday, July 5

Tai Chi for Fall Prevention

10-11 a.m., OhioHealth New Albany Medical Campus, 5150 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.ohiohealth.com

Thursday, July 6

Creek Crawl

10 a.m.-noon, Rose Run Park

hna.recdesk.com

Thursdays, July 6-Sept. 7

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Market Square, 200 Market St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Friday, July 7-Sunday, July 9

New Albany Youth Theatre presents Shrek Jr.

Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Thursday, July 13

New Albany Concert Series – Honey and Blue

7-8:30 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Saturday, July 15

Hayley Gallery Opening Reception – Ray McKenzie & Ped Dragich

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Friday, July 21

Summer Movie Series: Top Gun: Maverick

6:30-11 p.m., Thompson Park, 5600 Thompson Rd.

www.naparks.org

Sunday, July 23

Diabetes Dash 5K

7 a.m., 325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.runsignup.com

Friday, July 28-Sunday, July 30

New Albany Dance Festival

Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newvisiondanceco.org

Sunday, July 30

Taste of New Albany

5-10 p.m., Rose Run Park

www.newalbanychamber.com

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Full Sturgeon Moon Walk

7:30-9:30 p.m., Rose Run Park

www.newalbanychamber.com

Thursday, Aug. 3

Dublin Irish Festival 5K and Kids Dash

5:30 p.m., 13 S. High St., Dublin

www.runsignup.com

Sunday, Aug. 6

The Hoot Half Marathon and 10K Trail Race

8 a.m., The Rocks and Roots Trail at Alum Creek, 3993 Hollenback Rd., Lewis Center

www.thehoothalf.com

Yoga in the Park

10-11 a.m., Rose Run Park

hna.recdesk.com

Wednesday, Aug. 9

The Power Chords

8-9 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Friday, Aug. 11

Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Friday, Aug. 11

Summer Movie Series: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

6:30-11 p.m., Upper Clarenton

www.naparks.org

Saturday, Aug. 12

Last Buckeye Standing Backyard Ultra

7 a.m., Alum Creek State Park, 4450 Africa Rd., Lewis Center

www.greenswell.com

Saturday, Aug. 12

Red Moon Trail Runs

9 p.m., Alum Creek State Park, 4450 Africa Rd., Lewis Center

www.greenswell.com

Wednesday, Aug. 16-Friday, Aug. 17

New Albany-Plain Local Schools First Day of School: Grades 1-12

Last name A-K: Aug. 16; last name L-Z: Aug. 17

www.napls.us

Saturday, Aug. 19

Touch-a-Truck

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Public Service Complex, 7800 Bevelhymer Rd.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Saturday, Aug. 19-Sunday, Aug. 20

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4951 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Saturday, Aug. 19

Hayley Gallery Opening Reception – Anna Sokol & Dalia Koppes

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Thursday, Aug. 31

Blue Moon Walk

7-9 p.m., Taylor Farm Park, E. Dublin Granville Rd.

hna.recdesk.com