On The Shelf | January/February 2023

Sunday, Jan. 1

OhioHealth First On The First 5K

11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville

www.m3ssports.com

Fridays, Jan. 6-27

Mom Meditation (Mini Series)

11:30 a.m., virtual webinar

www.yp4h.osu.edu

Jan. 7

Healthy New Albany Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 25

Art of Yoga

10-11 a.m., Wild Goose, 188 McDowell St., Columbus

www.wildgoosecreative.com

Sunday, Jan. 15

TRI McConnell - A 60 Minute Indoor Triathlon

8 a.m., OhioHealth, 3773 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus

www.trisignup.com

Monday, Jan. 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

No school for NAPLS

Monday, Jan. 23

The New Albany Lecture Series: Maria Ressa

7-8 p.m., The Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Friday, Feb. 3

Live at the McCoy: Jay Leno

8 p.m., The Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Sunday, Feb. 5

Warm Up Columbus

8 a.m., Metro Fitness, 655 Metro Pl. S., Dublin

www.sciotomiles.com

Sunday, Feb. 5

The Columbus Blue Jackets 5th Line 5K

10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.the5thline5k.com

Feb. 9-18

Our Town: Directed by Lenny Leibowitz

Times vary, Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville

www.otterbein.edu

Thursday, Feb. 16

The New Albany Lecture Series: Bret Baier

7-8 p.m., The Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Monday, Feb. 20

Presidents’ Day

No school for NAPLS

Saturday, Feb. 25

Fight for Air Climb

8 a.m., Rhodes Tower, 30 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Sunday, Feb. 26

Chilly Chili Mile

9 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.chillychilimile.com