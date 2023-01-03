On The Shelf | January/February 2023

Sunday, Jan. 1
OhioHealth First On The First 5K
11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville
Fridays, Jan. 6-27
Mom Meditation (Mini Series)
11:30 a.m., virtual webinar
Jan. 7
Healthy New Albany Indoor Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Saturdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 25
Art of Yoga
10-11 a.m., Wild Goose, 188 McDowell St., Columbus
Sunday, Jan. 15
TRI McConnell - A 60 Minute Indoor Triathlon
8 a.m., OhioHealth, 3773 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus
Monday, Jan. 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
No school for NAPLS
Monday, Jan. 23
The New Albany Lecture Series: Maria Ressa
7-8 p.m., The Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Friday, Feb. 3
Live at the McCoy: Jay Leno
8 p.m., The Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
www.mccoycenter.org
Sunday, Feb. 5
Warm Up Columbus
8 a.m., Metro Fitness, 655 Metro Pl. S., Dublin
www.sciotomiles.com
Sunday, Feb. 5
The Columbus Blue Jackets 5th Line 5K
10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
Feb. 9-18
Our Town: Directed by Lenny Leibowitz
Times vary, Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville
www.otterbein.edu
Thursday, Feb. 16
The New Albany Lecture Series: Bret Baier
7-8 p.m., The Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Monday, Feb. 20
Presidents’ Day
No school for NAPLS
Saturday, Feb. 25
Fight for Air Climb
8 a.m., Rhodes Tower, 30 E. Broad St., Columbus
Sunday, Feb. 26
Chilly Chili Mile
9 a.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.