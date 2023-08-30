How to feel confident hitting the pavement

Walking and running are incredibly accessible forms of exercise, but they can nevertheless be intimidating.

For beginners and experts alike, one factor is essential: selecting the right pair of shoes. But what does “right” really mean?

The distinction between walking and running shoes is somewhat blurry, Aaron Olbur, the director of corporate and vendor relations at Fleet Feet Columbus, says. Olbur says on average, running shoes offer consumers more opportunities for cushioning and personalized support.

“Walking and running shoes can actually be pretty similar to one another,” Olbur says. “When we have a customer who comes into our stores, and they say they’re a walker, we ultimately sell them a running shoe.”

Strut in style

As fall creeps closer, Ohio weather can shift from balmy to brisk at a startling frequency. Beyond synthetic socks, Olbur says synthetic shirts, jackets and shorts can be year-round staple pieces in any walker or runner’s wardrobe.

“Each company or brand that we carry, they have specific technologies for weather,” Olbur says. “Just an example, New Balance has NB Ice, so that would be, like, a cooling system in their shirts. Or, you know, when it’s cold outside, there’s NB Heat.”

In general, it is good practice to avoid wearing cotton clothing while walking or running, Fruth says. This is because cotton easily absorbs moisture, meaning it can weigh walkers and runners down, as well as cause unwanted chafing.

“In general, we say stay away from cotton,” Fruth said. “It always gets that nickname ‘rotten cotton’ within athletic circles.”

Eric Fruth, co-owner of the Columbus Running Company, agrees modern-day walking and running shoes tend to overlap with each other. Both are ultimately designed to sustain wearers’ forward motion, he says.

Those seeking out walking or running footwear would do well to abandon the idea that shoes must be “broken in” over time, Fruth says. He says immediate discomfort, no matter how slight, should be taken seriously.

“We always tell everybody, ‘be extremely picky,’” Fruth says. “You’re looking for something that feels great right from the moment you first put your foot in it and take that first step.”

Fruth says shoppers who take stock of a shoe’s holistic fit, from heel to toe, are more likely to be satisfied with their purchase(s) in the long term.

“They want to make sure they’ve got right around a full thumb’s width of space between their longest toe and the end of the shoe,” Fruth says. “Probably the No. 1 mistake we see a lot of walkers make is they’ll wear their shoes too tight, or similar to the size they might wear in a street or dress shoe.”

Just like shoes, socks can play an active role in building up walkers’ and runners’ sense of security, Olbur says.

“I think that folks should always be wearing a synthetic sock,” Olbur says. “They’re just a different blend of materials that actually help push the moisture out and keep your feet cool.”

While human beings are naturally disposed to care about aesthetics, Olbur says prioritizing comfort is key for establishing a consistent walk/run routine.

“The more comfortable that you are, the more comfortable you’re going to be, not just doing the one day, but going out the next day and the next day after that,” Olbur says.

Even low-commitment walkers desire and deserve a durable pair of shoes, Fruth says. The ASICS Gel-Nimbus and the Hoka Clifton are two lightweight yet sturdy shoes currently on the market.

Fruth says more competitive walkers and runners might want to scope out Saucony, a highly reputed athletic footwear brand based in Massachusetts.

“They have a lineup of shoes called the Endorphin line where they make multiple shoes, depending on how aggressive somebody wants that feel to get,” Fruth says.

Of course, every walking and running shoe has a lifespan. Most need to be replaced by the 300-to-500-mile mark, Fruth says.

A walker or runner’s cue to buy some brand-new kicks occurs when a shoe’s cushioning — its capability to absorb impact, typically via built-in air pockets — begins to diminish, Fruth says.

“You’ll start to notice general aches in your knees, your shins,” Fruth says. “That’s just your body letting you know that shoe’s essentially gone flat.”

Finding the “right” pair of shoes does not have to be accomplished through extensive trial and error, Olbur says. Rather, it can be as simple as asking for some help at a local shop.

“I think when folks actually take the time for their foot health, and then listen and learn about different opportunities specific to their foot type, they’ll see that they, over time, will actually have a more healthy experience and a better experience if they’re walking, running, hiking, etc.”

Lucy Lawler is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.