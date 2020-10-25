Healthy New Albany Magazine 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek

Black Falls Angus NY Strip steaks. Hungry for some tender, flavorful beef? Look no further, The Barn has you covered. Their beef is all raised in the Midwest to ensure the highest quality of meat. The Barn is also offering a gift card deal perfect for holiday giving: for every $100 gift card you purchase, you get a bonus $25 gift card thrown in from Nov. 16-Dec.30.

www.thebarncolumbus.com

Carrie Marie Burr

Elliott Cooper

Simon Pearce Glass Trees. Transport yourself to the cool of the deep Vermont woods with Simon Pearce’s signature Evergreens. Unique, handblown and worth showing off all year round. Trees start at $70.

www.facebook.com/elliottcooperbtq

Hayley Gallery

Cardinal panels. Four-by-four-inch mixed media collage on canvas

paintings by Coldwater, OH artist Jane Dippold. $75.

www.localohioart.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra

Holiday Gift Basket Raffle. Baskets are filled with collections of fantastic gifts and gift cards ranging from coffee, snacks and chocolate treats to curated wine collections and bespoke experience certificates. Valued at $50-$500 with a grand prize basket valued at $1,000. Raffle tickets start at $20 for 10 tickets, with unlimited ticket purchases available beginning Dec. 9 through Dec. 20.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Red Twig Farms

Merry & Bright Wreath. Spruce up your door with this mixed greens and winterberry holiday wreath. $75.

www.redtwigfarms.com

Thirty-One Gifts

Tiny Utility Tote in Gnome for Holidays. This tote bag is perfect for carrying groceries, winter weather gear and more. The fun print is sure to bring a smile to your face. $24.

www.mythirtyone.com

Trove Warehouse

Matilda Trolley. Bar carts are in and brighten up any space. Show off your succulent collection, store towels and toiletries or, of course, keep stocked with all the latest barware. $77.

www.trovewarehouse.com

Tessora Liqueur

New Albany Walking Classic limoncello gift set. This is the perfect gift to enjoy with a friend after taking a brisk walk around your neighborhood to prep for the annual New Albany Walking Classic. The gift set includes special glasses in addition to the sweet after-dinner drink. $38.

www.buytessora.com