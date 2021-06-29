Life and times of three riders in New Albany

Horses and humans have been tied to one another for centuries. In fact, some scientists believe horses were domesticated more than 5,000 years ago. While the exact date can’t be pinned down, one thing’s for sure: the bond between humans and horses is like no other.

From thoroughbred racing to driving, show jumping to fox hunting and everything in between, there’s no shortage of equestrian sports. Even in New Albany, the variety of horseback activities is wide.

Just ask New Albany resident and veterinary orthopedic surgeon Jim Harrison, a fox hunting and show jumping enthusiast. As part of the area’s Rocky Fork Headley Hunt, he occasionally takes his horses fox hunting.

“The fox hunt here is a no-kill hunt, we don’t kill foxes,” Harrison says. “It’s just a sport of riding off and following the hounds and seeing how they work.”

Harrison got into fox hunting with his wife, now deceased, more than 30 years ago and has kept with the sport ever since. His true passion, however, lies with show jumping.

“It’s a sport of communication with a horse,” he says. “To be able to communicate with my horses is just something that’s intriguing.”

It may be shocking to learn Harrison is a septuagenarian yet enjoys the sport often deemed the most dangerous Olympic sport. Harrison, however, considers his age an advantage.

“The average age of an equestrian show jumper is twice the average age of all other Olympians,” he says, “because it takes a very long time to train. Someone told me that it takes about 20 years to learn how to ride, but I would say that’s not long enough.”

Harrison has been riding since he was a boy, though he took an extended hiatus from age 16 to about 40 to pursue his education, career and a family. He now has three adult sons but, he says, you never stop being a father.

For Harrison, the best life lessons he’s learned from his experience with horses is from the relationships riders form with the animals.

“(Horse) emotions are not much different than human emotions,” he says. “Once you learn how to communicate with a horse and understand their emotions and how to deal with it, it’s directly applicable to people.”

Amy Hauk, CEO of PINK and longtime New Albany resident, has been riding regularly for about 10 years, though she became interested in horses as a young adult, leasing a horse with her college roommate and riding in San Francisco right out of college.

“Riding is an incredible opportunity,” she says. “It’s a beautiful sport, it’s a physical sport, it’s a mental sport and the ability to connect with an animal is one of the most rewarding relationships you’ll build.”

Hauk’s son, Victor Dehm, is a rising senior at New Albany High School, and he began riding around the same time Hauk picked it back up when they took a family trip to Scotland.

“When we were on this trip, I rode every day,” Hauk says. “When we came back, Victor started riding and I knew that’s when I wanted to start riding, too.”

Dehm started his equestrian career with horse camps, riding at a local barn once a week, then three times a week at various barns. And now?

“I pretty much ride almost every day now,” he says.

As a high schooler, Dehm has to balance riding and jumping with AP classes, his involvement in Model United Nations, and his role as president of the school’s debate club.

“With the balance,” he says, “school comes first. I try to fit riding in on top of that as much as possible.”

Riding four to five days a week, Dehm’s skills have blossomed and he now competes throughout the year as a show jumper.

Hauk, on the other hand, rides primarily on the weekends, doing dressage work with her horse to de-stress from her weekdays on the job.

“Both days I spend anywhere from three to five hours at the barn,” she says. “It’s my escape. Not only is it our time to spend time together, but it’s my time to get away from work and decompress.”

As longtime riders, Hauk and Dehm are both familiar with the nuances of riding. Many of the movements they use to communicate with a horse are imperceptible to people unfamiliar with horses.

“People think of big as unwieldy, but a horse can feel a fly land on him,” Hauk says. “The nuance of beautiful riding is I can move my leg less than a quarter of an inch, to the eye it’s like I’m doing nothing, but I can get my horse to dance to the right, dance to the left, lift up and canter. For me, those moments are incredible, like a beautiful dance, seamless to people watching.”

In his time riding, Dehm has learned a number of life lessons, many of them from “falling off as many times as I have,” he says, laughing.

“I had one horse show where I never completed a course and I fell off every single round,” he says. “As a life lesson, it’s about patience and perseverance and sticking it out, but also not to be frustrated, especially with the animal.”

Hauk adds that horses are sensitive. Her horse, Simon, knows when she’s in a good mood or a bad mood, and acts accordingly.

“The surprising thing is how intuitive and kind horses are,” Hauk says. “People would be surprised at how, once you get comfortable around horses, how you can lay down in a stall with them or snuggle with them.”

While competing is both challenging and rewarding, Dehm’s favorite part of riding is simple: the relationships he builds with the horses.

“I love the way they act,” he says, “and each one has its own personality.”

For Hauk, some of the most enjoyable aspects of riding are the mentality, the subtlety and the beauty of the sport.

Still, she ultimately agrees with Harrison and her son.

“The best thing about it is that relationship,” she says.

× Memory of a Classic The now-defunct New Albany Classic was a horse show that brought people from far and wide to enjoy the beauty of New Albany and watch world-class equestrians. It ran for more than 20 years and inspired many locals and visitors to begin their own horseback journeys. “I was too young to be in the first several,” says Ali Wolff, a New Albany native and professional equestrian. “I went every year just as a spectator and, like a lot of kids, I think that’s where my love of show jumping grew. I think that’s where a lot of kids started riding.” The Classic raised money for the Center for Family Safety and Healing, raising more than $40 million in its 20-year run. It started small as a community event, but grew and became widely known to equestrians all over the world. “A lot of people that ride at this level are located around the northeast,” Wolff says, “and so not many people were familiar with New Albany, Ohio, but this attraction would draw them in especially because there was great prize money and great organization of the event.” The event not only brought visitors to the community and raised money for a great cause, but it also helped shed a light on show jumping. “It was always on our calendar,” says Wolff. “That was the highlight of our year.”

