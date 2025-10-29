Homeowners embrace practical ways to cut energy costs and reduce environmental footprint

Over the years, more Americans have been seeking out homes that are energy efficient, prompting an increase in more eco-friendly homes being built and significant upgrades their current homes.

According to a study by the National Association of Homebuilders, nine out of 10 people buying a home would prefer a home with energy-efficient features, over a cheaper, less efficient home.

The environmental impacts and the energy bill reductions have prompted Americans to take the plunge and make impactful changes in their own homes, opting to upgrade to energy-efficient options of household appliances and features. Outside of solar panels and lightbulb changes, there are several options to make a home more sustainable.

Insulation and sealing

One of the most effective upgrades that can make your home more energy efficient is upgrading insulation and ensuring your home is professionally sealed.

Most homes, even those that may have been previously insulated, suffer from air leaks, causing energy waste. According to an insulation study, individuals could save up to 45 percent of their energy waste by investing in proper sealing and insulation.

Choosing to get your home professionally sealed significantly reduces the risk for air leaks and keeps the temperature of your home regulated and comfortable.

Heat pumps

Opting for electric air-source heat pumps as opposed to a furnace is an efficient upgrade to heating and cooling your home.

These systems have a dual purpose of heating and cooling, as well as cleaning and dehumidifying properties, enabling homeowners to use a third of the energy they would have used with a traditional HVAC system.

Flooring

Flooring options can vary in their energy efficiency, with different materials affecting thermal resistance. The type of flooring you select may be more beneficial for a particular room in your home over another.

While some homeowners may not prefer carpet for aesthetic purposes, it is a great option for its heat retention. But, if you would prefer not to go the carpet route, there are numerous flooring options that are energy saving and eco-friendly.

Natural options such as cork, tile, stone and wood can align with a homeowner’s preferred look while also being renewable, eco-friendly options.

Windows

Energy-inefficient windows are responsible for 25-30 percent of energy usage in the average home.

Several factors are at play when considering making changes to your windows, including frame type. Preferred materials for frames include wood, vinyl and fiberglass, each of which have optimal opportunities for insulation. Glazing and spacing should also be considered when updating your window units.

Paint

Selecting specific colors and properties of paints can be an easy, yet impactful solution to energy use in your home.

When selecting colors, remember that dark colors absorb 70-90 percent of radiant energy, causing your home to be warmer and use more energy to cool it down. Lighter colors, however, are reflective, which reduces heat absorption.

Many paints have a light reflectance value listed. Paints with higher reflectance values are more desirable for energy efficiency. These paint upgrades can be applied to inside walls that receive direct sunlight during the day, as well as exterior walls and roof coatings.

Updating appliances

Updating refrigerators and freezers, stoves, washers and dryers and dishwashers are significant investments as they will likely last you a decade or more and can save you on your electricity bill.

When shopping for new appliances, seek ones with the ENERGY STAR label, which indicates that they exceed federal standards for efficiency. Additionally, smart appliances utilize electric management systems which are a great option to help reduce energy use.

Smart appliances are designed to adjust energy usage according to each individual product, while also switching certain ones off when they are not in use.

Lauren Serge is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.