In & Out | September/October 2021

Yoga at the Market

9-10 a.m., North Market Downtown,

www.northmarket.org

Thursday, Sept. 9

Let’s Talk About Privilege

9-10 a.m., virtual,

www.newalbanychamber.com

Thursday, Sept. 9

Farmers Market Stories

5:30-6:30 p.m., Marx Library Garden,

www.newalbanychamber.com

Friday, Sept. 10

New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s Night at the Movies

7:30 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater,

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Saturday, Sept. 11

SOAP Up the Arnold

9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church of Resurrection New Albany,

www.soapproject.org

Saturday, Sept. 18

Artist Opening Reception for Eric Layne – Square Roots

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery,

www.localohioart.com

Saturday, Sept. 18

Goal Hiking

10-11:30 a.m., Highbanks Metro Park, Columbus,

www.thebeautyboost.net

Sunday, Sept. 19 New Albany Walking Classic 8 a.m., Market Square, www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Sunday, Sept. 19

Thursday, Sept. 23

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

6:30-10 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater,

www.newalbanychamber.com

Friday, Sept. 24 – Saturday, Sept. 25

Oktoberfest

Friday 3:30-11 p.m. and Saturday noon-11p.m., TBD,

www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, Sept. 26

Columbus Coffee Festival 2021

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Ohio Village at the Ohio History Connection, Columbus,

www.columbuscoffeefest.com

Sunday, Oct. 3

Dog Jog 5K and Fun Run

9 a.m., Genoa Park,

www.chaanimalshelter.org

Wednesday, Oct. 6

New Albany Community Update Breakfast

7:30-9 a.m., The Estate at New Albany,

www.newalbanychamber.com

Thursday, Oct. 14

Being Civil in a Diverse Workplace

9-10 a.m., virtual,

www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, Oct. 16

Saturday, Oct. 16

Artist Opening Reception for Robert Coomer – Broken

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery,

www.localohioart.com

Saturday, Oct. 23

42nd Annual Great Pumpkin Run 5K

9 a.m., Edison Intermediate/Larry Larson Middle School, Columbus

www.grandviewheights.gov

Saturday, Oct. 23

Empower Our Youth’s Glow in the Dark Golfing Party

10 a.m.-noon, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Gahanna,

www.empowerouryouthfoundation.org

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Nature Programs

Thursday, Sept. 9

Farmers Market Stories: Compost Stew

5:30-6:30 p.m., Marx Library Garden

Second and Fourth Tuesdays (Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26)

World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes for preschoolers

10:00-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Autumn Equinox Hike

Noon-2 p.m., Outdoors near Philip Heit Center

First and Third Wednesdays (Sept. 22, Oct. 6, Oct. 20)

Toddlers in Nature

10-11:15 a.m., Philip Heit Center - Outdoor Patio

Second and Fourth Thursdays (Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Oct. 28)

Yuck! Nature Classes for First-Third Graders

4-5:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Outdoor Patio

Sunday, Oct. 31

Haunted Hike

6-8 p.m., Outdoors near Philip Heit Center

Integrative Programs

Sunday, Sept. 12

Family Yoga in the Park

4-5 p.m., Rose Run Park

Saturday, Oct. 9

Sound Bath

Time and location TBD

Mondays, Oct. 11-Nov. 8

Yoga Foundations

10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center

Tuesdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 9

Chair Yoga

10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center

Tuesdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 9

Urban Zen

6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Wednesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 10

Nourish Culinary Programs

Thursday, Sept. 2

Nourish the Pantry Cooking Class: A Cut Above: Practical Knife Skills

6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Thursday, Sept. 9

Nourish Activity: Can You Pickle It?

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Sunday, Oct. 3

Nourish Cooking Class: topic tbd

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Thursday, Oct. 14

Nourish the Pantry Cooking Class: Indian Home Cooking

6:30-8:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Sunday, Oct. 17

Nourish Cooking Class: topic tbd

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Education & Discussion Programs

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Lunch & Learn: Hungry for More? Addressing Suburban Food Insecurity

Noon-1:30 p.m., New Albany Food Pantry or Virtual

Wednesdays, Sept. 29

Mental Wellness Matters: “Let’s Talk About Stress”

6-6:45 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Friday, Oct. 8

Lunch & Learn: Addressing Substance Abuse

Noon-1:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Monday, Oct. 18

Mental Wellness Matters: topic TBD

6:30-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Senior Connections Programs

Wednesday, Sept. 1

S.C. Happy Hour & Cornhole

5-6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Thursday Mornings

Thursday Connections (topics vary)

10 a.m., Philip Heit Center

Second Fridays of the Month (Sept. 10, Oct. 8)

Pintrest Craft Club

2-3 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Second Sundays of the Month (Sept. 12, Oct. 10)

Sunday Brunch Bunch

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Third Wednesdays of the Month (Sept. 22, Oct. 20)

Health & Wellness related lectures

6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Fourth Tuesdays of the Month (Sept. 28, Oct. 26)

Senior Connections Lounge

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Lounge

Saturday, Oct. 2

Tailgate Party

Time TBD, Philip Heit Center

Other

Tuesdays & Thursdays - Sept. 23-Nov. 18

I Am Thriving: An Experience for Cancer Survivors

6-8 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Thursdays (ends Sept. 16)

New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Market Square