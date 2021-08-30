HNA license plate will support organization's mission

Courtesy of Ray LaVoie Photography

It was around two years ago when State Representative Mary Lightbody and I were having a conversation about a number of items. She had been aware of my penchant for developing creative initiatives to raise funds for Healthy New Albany. As executive director of this innovative and very significant community treasure, I had a responsibility to commit to keeping Healthy New Albany fiscally secure. Being able to perpetuate individual and corporate giving is a vital component embedded in the DNA of any leader of a nonprofit organization. Understanding this, she came up with a novel idea that had not been implemented before in the city of New Albany and that matched my desire to try the untried. “Phil, have you ever thought about applying for a Healthy New Albany license plate?” With investigative diligence and enthusiasm, the potential benefits of a Healthy New Albany license plate began to occupy a major portion of my cerebrum.

After almost two years and countless hours spent fulfilling the requirements for obtaining approval for the issuance of a special logo license plate, I am so proud to share that the first-ever New Albany logo license plate is now available.

To achieve this outcome, I was present at many community functions during which I “harassed” attendees for the required 250 signatures to support our request per state of Ohio guideline for approval of a special logo license plate. In addition, presentations at state legislative meetings were conducted. Follow-up communications with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles were ongoing – most of which were superbly handled by Angela Douglas who followed me as executive director of Healthy New Albany.

If it were not for some of the creative fundraising activities implemented by Healthy New Albany, many of its health accomplishments – some of which are described in each issue of this magazine – would not have come to fruition. Having a Healthy New Albany license plate will contribute to the organization’s fiscal health. I urge you to renew your vehicle registration and apply online for your Healthy New Albany license plate. In addition to demonstrating your New Albany pride, Healthy New Albany will receive $25 from the state for each Healthy New Albany license plate ordered. I hope you can help support our mission.

Healthfully,

Phil Heit, Executive Director Emeritus Healthy New Albany