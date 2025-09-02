Healthy New Albany's community-centered approach to Breast Cancer Awareness Month

According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women globally. In the U.S., the American Cancer Society estimates that one in eight women will face a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime.

Behind these statistics are real people, real families and real communities. This October, Healthy New Albany is creating space for those stories while offering tools that empower people to better understand risk, support one another and make informed choices around prevention and care.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Healthy New Albany will offer two public programs designed to educate, uplift and connect. These events take a whole-person approach to wellness, blending lived experience with practical, evidence-based knowledge.

Stories of Strength: A community conversation on breast cancer, healing and hope

Mon., Oct. 6 | 6 p.m. | Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

At the heart of the month’s programming is a special panel discussion featuring four local breast cancer survivors: Deniece Pittman, Adriana De la Peña Driottz, Amy Cobbs and Angie Cox. In an open, heartfelt conversation moderated by Dr. Shilpa Padia, MD, a fellowship-trained, board-certified surgical oncologist with Mount Carmel Health System, each panelist will share their experience navigating diagnosis, treatment and life beyond cancer.

Padia will offer clinical insight and help guide a meaningful audience dialogue around topics such as early detection, treatment decisions, survivorship and emotional care. With expertise in both male and female breast cancer, hereditary risk factors, oncoplastic reconstruction and nipple-sparing mastectomies, she brings a well-rounded perspective that connects personal experience with medical understanding.

This program is not a traditional health talk lecture. It’s a chance to listen, reflect and witness the strength within our community. For attendees, it’s also an opportunity to ask questions, learn from others and feel less alone. Creating space for these conversations helps reduce stigma, normalize dialogue around breast cancer and reinforce the message that no one should have to face a diagnosis in isolation.

The American Cancer Society estimates that only about five to 10 percent of breast cancers are hereditary. The majority of cases occur in women with no specific risk factor aside from being female and growing older. That’s why public awareness efforts such as Stories of Strength are so important. Early detection saves lives, but people need knowledge, access and encouragement to seek care.

Nourish to Flourish: Cooking with ingredients that support healing and prevention

Sun., Oct. 26 | 2 p.m. | Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany Teaching Kitchen

The second event of the month takes a practical and hands-on look at prevention through nutrition. In this special Nourish class, participants will explore the role food can play in supporting immune health and reducing chronic inflammation, a known risk factor in the development of many diseases, including cancer.

Led by culinary professional Sharon Dunn and functional nutritionist Pamela Conn, the class combines science-based instruction with approachable recipes. Participants will prepare and enjoy flavorful meals using ingredients selected for their anti-inflammatory and immune-supportive properties. As they cook, they’ll learn why these choices matter and how to carry them into daily life.

This class is part of Healthy New Albany’s ongoing Nourish program, which promotes food as a foundation for lifelong wellness. And while eating well can’t eliminate all cancer risk, decades of research show that healthier lifestyle choices can lower cancer risk as well as that of other chronic diseases and help people live a longer and healthier life.

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, regular physical activity, a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding alcohol are among the most impactful habits for long-term breast health.

A community-centered approach to breast cancer awareness

Stories of Strength and Nourish to Flourish reflect what Healthy New Albany does year-round: bring people together to learn, connect and support one another in health.

“October shines a spotlight on breast cancer, but the fight for awareness and support is a year-round commitment,” says Healthy New Albany Executive Director Rachel Haugk. “Through collaboration with our community partners, we aim to amplify this important message and make a real impact on early detection.”

These programs are part of a broader initiative in collaboration with the New Albany Community Foundation. By bringing national voices such as Robin Roberts to the stage via The New Albany Lecture Series and partnering with local health pillars such as The James and Pelotonia, the Foundation is helping to turn awareness into action.

Together, we are creating opportunities to build a healthier, more connected community.

Dylan Telerski is the Marketing and Communications Manager for Healthy New Albany.