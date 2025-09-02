Healthy New Albany Bookmarks | September/October 2025

By Elizabeth Cullinan, Librarian at the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Built to Move: The 10 Essential Habits to Help You Move Freely and Live Fully

By Kelly Starrett and Juliet Starrett, 2023

From elite athletes to the everyday individual, mobility and movement become even more important as people age. In response, the authors of this book offer a 10-step guide to incorporating movement habits into daily activity. This approach emphasizes simple practices that enhance areas of movement, breathing, nutrition and sleep with the end goal of helping individuals optimize their overall physical well-being. Readers will find many actionable strategies that help make movement and wellness accessible to all.

Make Every Move a Meditation: Mindful Movement for Mental Health, Well-Being, and Insight

By Nita Sweeney, 2022

This book brings together meditation and movement as a means for healthier living. Drawing insight from centuries-old traditions, it encourages readers to incorporate mindfulness practices into routine activities, such as walking, stretching or even washing dishes, and emphasizes making movement an intentional experience. The outcome for readers is a deeper understanding of themselves and a greater ability to find inner peace no matter the situation.

Move: How the New Science of Body Movement Can Set Your Mind Free

By Caroline Williams, 2022

Humans are designed to move, but we spend the majority of our time sitting still, and this is severely hurting our health. However, it doesn’t require a lot to change that. Backed with scientific research and offering practical daily strategies, this book aims to connect mental health and physical movement. It offers insight into how readers can use simple movements to enhance brain function, reduce stress and improve overall happiness.

Grow Wild: The Whole-Child, Whole-Family, Nature-Rich Guide to Moving More

By Katy Bowman, 2021

With the abundance of modern conveniences and continual enhancement of technology, engagement with physical and nature-rich activities, especially for children, is rapidly declining. However, adding more movement into daily activity can be simple and fun for the whole family. Acting as both an educational resource and a field guide, this book offers families practical inspiration on how to engage more with outdoor experiences and find more opportunities for movement filled environments within their own home.

Embody: Feel, Heal, and Transform Your Life Through Movement

By Toni Bergins, M.Ed., 2024

This book offers a new approach to healing by connecting movement with trauma recovery. Readers will be introduced to practices that emphasize releasing emotional burdens by reconnecting with the body through expressive movement, guided imagery and creative rituals. This approach to embracing physical movement will leave readers feeling uplifted in a way that is accessible and deeply impactful.

The Joy of Movement: How Exercise Helps Us Find Happiness, Hope, Connection, and Courage

By Kelly McGonigal, Ph.D., 2019

Exercise is often looked at as a chore needing to be done, but it can and should be a source of joy. Through a blending of scientific research and inspiring real-life stories, this book focuses on how movement is interconnected to things such as self-expression, resilience and social connection. It’s also found to be a vital piece in the quest to combat depression, strengthen communities and enhance well-being. Ultimately, readers will find this book reframes movement not just as a means for exercise but as a powerful tool for personal growth.