High school senior looks ahead after winning first professional golf tournament

To play golf at a high caliber, especially at a young age, can at times be a challenge.

Mia Hammond, a 17-year-old New Albany High School senior, regularly competes in tournaments. Throughout navigating her adolescent years and educational career, Mia has reached many of her dreams with the support of her father.

Mia recently won her first major golf tournament and wants to continue playing the sport at a professional level, with a vision of her course ahead.

Teeing up

Her passion for golf began by observing her father and mentor, Thomas Hammond, who practiced often and teaches at The Golf Room in Dublin. He gifted Mia her first small set of clubs and introduced her to an at-home swing simulator at 3 years old. She went on to enter her first competition only four years later.

“Mia’s athleticism has been there since day one,” Thomas says. “From the very first time she hit the ball, she never had many of the major flaws. She knew how to hold the club and set up the shot.”

Early on, she often found success, but once she placed sixth at an event and earned no medal, she was determined to fully commit.

“I’m a very competitive person,” Mia says. “I basically never wanted to be beat again, and that pushed me to be the best.”

As she grew, she incorporated golf into her routine, usually aligning with her father’s lesson schedule and practicing for about an hour-and-a-half, three days each week.

Major wins

Despite inclement weather and delays at the 2025 Epson Tour Greater Toledo Classic women’s tournament in July, Mia emerged victorious. She was the youngest player on the field.

“It was nerve-wracking. And knowing that I was at the top of the leaderboard, it felt like a little bit of a rush to get done,” Mia says. “I don’t feel like it bothered me as much as it could have.”

This marks her first win in a professional tournament. Her father stood by her side as her caddy, carrying her bag and guiding her choice of golf clubs.

This victory qualified Mia for the upcoming Epson Tour events, expediting her track to membership and playing golf professionally.

On and off the course

While still meeting the demands of the sport, her father encouraged her to enjoy a normal childhood. Wrapping up her final years in high school gives her that chance.

“Golf takes up so much of my life,” Mia says. “None of my friends play, so it’s good to also have those relationships outside of golf.”

The more Mia competes, the more friends she leaves with.

She and her family accompany the occasional player for dinner after the tournament or get to know them in the hotel lobby. She has also made a close friend through golf who will be attending the same college as her.

“Golf is such a small world that there’s crazy connections,” Mia says. “Once you get to a certain level, everyone knows everyone and it becomes like a small family.”

At home, Hammond still uses the swing simulator her father showed her. Their bond allows her access to various course options, sports psychologists and quality training.

“I try to help her regulate her emotions,” Thomas says. “That’s the biggest thing, not being too hard on ourselves.”

The green ahead

Mia dreams of playing golf at the professional level, but first, she wants to pursue a college degree.

Duke University offered her a full-ride scholarship to play on its golf team. The school scouted her during the summer between her sophomore and junior year.

She plans on majoring in general business and is considering enrolling in graduate school afterward to study law.

“It’s a matter of being patient and taking up with the opportunities you have,” Mia says. “Once I get through college, it’s going to be more about how I can help young girls that have the same dream as I did get to those.”

As Mia continues golfing, her father realizes the positive impacts it makes on her life. He watches her compose herself amidst the pressures of the competition and feels invited into her future the same way he ushered her into golf as a child.

“I’m proudest of who she’s become,” Thomas says. “Golf has made her a real well-rounded individual. It teaches life lessons.”

Evan Che Stefanik is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.