Heit: Green Cuisine is integral to promoting a healthy lifestyle

The evidence is abundantly clear. The importance of following a healthful diet and maintaining an exercise regimen is integral to promoting a healthy lifestyle. I view diet and exercise as connected expressions much like peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, and heart and soul. Each can enhance the other and yet function independently to fulfill a specific purpose. Not an issue of Healthy New Albany Magazine is published without reference to either diet and/or exercise. Katie Giffin’s discussion in “Growing Green” is no exception this rule.

Giffin’s emphasis on the importance of incorporating plant-based foods as a part of one’s diet merits serious reflection. It certainly did resonate with me even though I’ve been known to not necessarily abide by the rules of healthful eating, at least on occasion, if not more frequently. That said, it did cause me to expand my thinking as it relates to dining out. For many, dining out often entails visits to different ethnic venues. The option to eat green is more bountiful in many of the more common ethnic restaurants than we might expect. I decided to explore green options in some of the more common ethnic restaurants we frequent.

Chinese. This cuisine offers a wide variety of choices for those seeking green. Think about the many stir-fry options such as snow peas, broccoli and bok choy which are commonplace and retain their nutrients due to their quick cooking methods. If you enjoy soup, you can order ones that contain leafy greens such as spinach and Chinese cabbage as they provide plenty of vitamins and minerals.

Italian. This is one of my favorite cuisines. It contains many healthful options such as the greens contained in salads especially the classic caprese salad which also incorporates fresh tomatoes and basil. You can enjoy pasta made with basil, olive oil and pine nuts which produce a vibrant taste.

Mexican. Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular ethnic options in the United States. The greens in Mexican foods are plentiful and include guacamole made from avocados, cilantro, lime juice and spices that make for a nutrient-filled dip. The flavor of Mexican dishes can be enhanced with salsa verde that is prepared with tomatillos, green chiles, onions and cilantro. For other dishes, green peppers, spinach and lettuce can be included in tacos and enchiladas.

Indian. Indian cuisine makes use of many flavorful spices that incorporate green vegetables in dishes such as saag which is made with leafy greens or palak paneer, which is a cottage cheese and spinach curry that contains a large amount of iron and calcium. Adding green chutneys made with cilantro is a tasteful accompaniment for many dishes.

I’m heading for a workout now, which will be followed by consuming some greens as a part of my dinner. After all, think diet and exercise.