Heit: Daily routines require adaptation to winter

With the heart of winter in full swing, our daily routines will require us to adapt to the challenges cold weather poses to our health. As I reviewed the articles appearing in this issue, I was reminded that this is the time of year that resolutions are made, especially to begin an exercise regimen.

How many of us are deterred from exercising outdoors during the winter months because we don’t enjoy being greeted by the burst of frigid temperatures and howling winds as soon as we emerge from our indoor shelters? Fear not. I will share some useful tips for you and perhaps in some cases, not the prototypical advice you may expect to hear so that you might be motivated to attack the frigid elements.

Dress for success. I have always found that focusing on keeping dry in cold weather is more important than keeping warm. Starting a run or walk with a little chill is preferable to starting with a feeling of comfort. I always share the mantra that if you are warm when you start, you will overheat not long after your workout begins. Losing body heat occurs most rapidly when you get wet. Moisture is a conductor that moves heat away from your body and will increase your risk of developing hypothermia. I always refer back to my observations of neophytes on the starting line at local races. They often don a heavy jacket so they are warm at the start. Rather, success for a workout in cold weather should focus on the three-layer rule. The first layer is a thin wicking layer followed by a polar-like fleece (do not wear cotton) topped with a lightweight windbreaker. Keep in mind that the more water-repellent your shell, the less moisture from your body will be able to escape.

Be dynamic. A dynamic warm-up is important before any exercise in cold weather. I like to use the analogy of a cooked piece of spaghetti versus an uncooked one. A cooked spaghetti is pliable but if you try to bend an uncooked spaghetti, it will snap. Think of your muscles as spaghetti. They need to be pliable to adapt to cold weather. In simple terms, a dynamic warm-up is moving while you stretch so that you don’t “pull” a muscle. If you are preparing for a run or walk, you can do lunges, squats and arm swings to help prevent injury and muscle soreness.

Be creative. Being a lifetime outdoor exercise enthusiast, I have discovered ways to keep warm, albeit sometimes unorthodox. You can spend tens of dollars for a quality pair of mittens (not finger gloves that do not keep you as warm) or you can practice the Phil Heit method that not only is practical but will save you money. That is, slip your hands into wool sweat socks as they can be also be pulled up a good part of your arm.

You might notice from the photo, I diverged from my clean-cut look so that I might protect my face from the winter elements. Yes, facial hair does help me deal with the cold. And for extra measure, you can join me in the Chilly Chili Mile (chillychilimile.com) and get an event hat like mine to keep your head warm.

Phil Heit

Executive Director Emeritus

Healthy New Albany