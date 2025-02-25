Healthy New Albany On the Shelf | March/April 2025

Good Energy: The Surprising Connection between Metabolism and Limitless Health

By Dr. Casey Means, 2024

The last time you heard about metabolic function, it may have been in high school biology, however, this book points to metabolism as the key to full-body health. Dr. Casey Means unpacks how to fuel your body to create good energy, and how small symptoms can point to illness down the road. Unlock the key to what some believe is the most misunderstood part of your body.

Forever Strong: A New Science-Based Strategy for Aging Well

By Dr. Gabrielle Lyons, 2023

Building muscle is not just for bodybuilders or bikini models, it is the body’s primary tool to age well. In her book, Dr. Gabrielle Lyons lays out the case for staying strong for life. She also provides an easy-to-follow protocol for diet and exercise to optimize muscle growth.

Gut Check: Unleash the Power of Your Microbiome to Reverse Disease and Transform your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health

By Dr. Steven Gundry, 2024

Inside your gut, there is a whole kingdom of microbes that have power over the way the systems of your body interact. When the gut microbiome is off, it can affect everything from the immune system to mental health. Dr. Steven Gundry explores how to heal the gut microbiome for a healthier life through cutting edge studies and step by step plans.

Cleaning up Your Mental Mess: 5 Simple, Scientifically Proven Steps to Reduce Anxiety, Stress, and Toxic Thinking

By Dr. Caroline Leaf, 2021

The brain is incredible, however, it can easily become cluttered with intrusive thoughts and negative spirals. Combine this with a busy schedule with no room for silence, and it is easy to settle into a mental mess. Instead of labeling it as a mental illness, Dr. Caroline Leaf gives practical steps to ditch the clutter and clean your brain for better processing.

1,000 Hours Outside: Activities to Match Screen Time with Green Time

By Ginny Urich, 2022

Challenge your kids to ditch the screens and spend 1,000 hours outside, rain or shine. This book is full of activities to boost children’s development by getting out in nature. This book is the perfect resource with activities from hot chocolate hikes to leaf pile games.

The Science of Nutrition: Debunk the Diet Myth and Learn How to Eat Responsibly

By Rhiannon Lambert, 2022

This book takes a scientific approach to food and nutrition to help make sense of the noise of diet culture. Author Rhiannon Lambert uses Q&As and infographics to make this topic easily accessible and research based.

Make It Easy: A Healthy Meal Prep and Menu Planning Guide

By Danielle Walker, 2024

Danielle Walker, author of the “Against All Grain” series, takes the guesswork out of meal prep by laying out 125 recipes to make ahead of time. These gluten-free, grain-free and paleo recipes are easy to make and use pantry staples. Walker also includes what she called different meal prep personas to help with portioning for different sized families.

Health-Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook

By Jess Damuck

Jess Damuck pushes against traditional health food by creating a cookbook full of recipes that look good, taste good and are good for you. Her recipes are beautiful enough for a dinner party, while also simple enough for a weeknight dinner. Damuck’s sense of humor also adds great asides to each recipe alongside the beautiful visuals.