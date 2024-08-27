Healthy New Albany On The Shelf | September/October 2024

A Walk Around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Manhole Mysteries & Other Stuff You See Every Day (And Know Nothing About)

By Spike Carlsen, 2020

This book takes a different approach to encouraging walking as a mindful activity by celebrating the seemingly mundane objects and activities happening all around us when we take a walk. From understanding stoplights and bike lanes to the surprising allure of sewers and the amazing path a letter takes from mailbox to mailbox, readers will find many interesting tidbits to add a sense of adventure and wonder to their next outdoor stroll.

Pack Light: A Journey to Find Myself

By Shilletha Curtis, 2024

After losing her job and falling into a severe depression, Shilletha Curtis was looking for something meaningful in her life. She found what she was looking for by setting out to hike all 2,193 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Riddled with self-doubt, Curtis felt this adventure was beyond impossible, but the spirit of nature was calling. This memoir follows the challenges, uncertainties and, ultimately, uplifting experiences of her solo hike.

Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau

By Ben Shattuck, 2022

Walking in nature can serve as an inspiration; giving walkers time to discover themselves or gain insight into aspects of their lives. Ben Shattuck found his purpose by following in the footsteps of Henry David Thoreau. Part travel memoir and part history lesson, Shattuck chronicles the first of six journeys following the exact path Thoreau walked in 1849 along the beaches of Cape Cod.

Walk Through This: Harness the Healing Power of Nature and Travel the Road to Forgiveness

By Sara Schulting Kranz, 2020

Certified wilderness guide and life coach, Sara Schulting Kranz takes readers on a path to forgiveness and healing by connecting with nature. The author shares her firsthand experiences and provides foundational knowledge on “nature deficit disorder.” This term focuses on the negative impact spending most of our time indoors staring at screens can have on the mind, body and spirit. The author asserts that our bodies need time to explore and enjoy the outdoors.

A Walking Life: Reclaiming Our Health and Freedom – One Step at a Time

By Antonia Malchik, 2019

According to paleoanthropologists, walking upright on two legs is something that makes humans different from other species. What happens as our culture becomes a more stationary, in-a-car and technology-based world? This book explores the physical, mental and social impacts walking, or lack thereof, has on our communities.

The Art of Flaneuring: How to Wander with Intention and Discover a Better Life

By Erika Owen, 2019

Flaneuring means letting go, clearing your head and letting your feet take you where they might. The Art of Flaneuring encourages readers to take time for a leisurely stroll, with many suggestions on how to include a walk during daily activities Advice is also given on how to mentally flaneur when you are in an environment that does not allow you to walk around, such as at a desk or in an office.