Healthy New Albany On The Shelf | November/December 2024

Looking for Your Books

Healthy New Albany Magazine wants to know what books you are reading. Whether your book club is into biographies, sci-fi or self-help books, reach out to rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com to share the titles you are enjoying.

In the meantime, check out these award-winning books for your “must read” list or holiday gift giving.

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art

By James Nestor, 2020

Most people don’t put a lot of thought into how they breathe, but journalist James Nestor digs deep into the hidden history of foreign breathing techniques and breaks down modern research on pulmonary-related illnesses to help others establish greater control over their bodies.

Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries

By Safi Bahcall, 2020

Some say “teamwork makes the dream work,” but this book examines the deep, structural inner workings of business corporate and shows how group thinking can sometimes be a detriment. Physicist and entrepreneur Safi Bahcall discusses how reframing our thinking can take us from being victims of innovative surprise to initiators of it.

What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing

By Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey, 2021

This book showcases the steady connection between the trauma in our past and our behaviors in the present. Dr. Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey analyze this relationship in a new light, showing effects of the negative and positive consequences are crucial to developing a sense of resilience in the face of adversity.

Belonging: The Science of Creating Connection and Bridging Divides

By Geoffrey L. Cohen, 2022

While the world has become more distant and divided, this book looks into the reasons why so many people need and desire a sense of belonging, as well as how it can be reclaimed. Professor Geoffrey L. Cohen, who teaches and researches psychology and self-concept at Harvard University, shows the impact that one person can have on another, even when they’re initially separated by politics, prejudice and social norms.

Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity

By Peter Attia, 2023

Living a long, prosperous life is the dream for a great many people, and Dr. Peter Attia has a guide on how to get there. This book is an overview of medical strategies looking at all matters of health and fitness, showing that it is never too late to change habits and preserve yourself.

Blind Spots: ​​When Medicine Gets It Wrong, and What It Means for Our Health

By Marty Makary, 2024

Medicine has always been known as a crucial part of healing and development, but Dr. Marty Makary taps into the times when the medical field missed the mark and the consequences of those failings. This book looks into many health epidemics that impact us today and the root of some can be traced back to the mishandling of them.

Gordon Ramsay's Healthy, Lean & Fit: Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life

By Gordan Ramsay, 2018

One of the world's most well-known chefs is also a fitness fanatic and brought his knowledge of macro and micronutrients together to share healthy recipes that are full of flavor. Each recipe has not only been analyzed by nutritionists, they also share a breakdown of the nutritional content with optional garnishes and swap-out options.

Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modernist Mixologist

By Beth Ritter Nydick and Tara Roscioli, 2017

For healthy cocktails, look no further. These certified holistic health coaches share cocktails and drink mixes including naturally low-calorie spirits, anti-inflammatory spices such as cinnamon, cayenne, and turmeric as well as simple sweeteners like honey and maple syrup. Pour yourself a glass or make a whole pitcher to share.

Cook for Your Gut Health: Quiet Your Gut, Boost Fiber, and Reduce Inflammation

By America's Test Kitchen, 2021

A collection of more than 100 recipes are included, all of which have a variety of hearty grains, vitamin-rich vegetables as well as fiber-filled ingredients. Developed with the health of nutritionist and dietitian Alicia A. Romano, these recipes offer low-FODMAP and gut-healthy meals with dairy and gluten-free options for each recipe.

Elliot Fryman is an editorial assistant and Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.