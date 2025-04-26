Healthy New Albany On the Shelf | May/June 2025

By Elizabeth Cullinan, Librarian at the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Art of Good Deeds

By Dwayne Ashley, 2024

This short read spreads the message that it only takes one small act of kindness to enact a change. Featuring the narratives of real-life people who are consciously making good deeds a part of their everyday lives, readers will find lessons emphasizing that giving to your community and to others doesn’t have to be a grand gesture. Rather, giving is a personal act that’s driven by emotion and often because someone else made a profound impact on your life.

The Big We: How Giving Circles Unlock Generosity, Strengthen Community, and Make Change

By Hali Lee, 2025

Significant philanthropy doesn’t have to be an individual act, and the burden of impactful change shouldn’t be carried alone. This book praises the work of collective action. Creating a giving circle allows groups of people to come together, pool their resources, and influence a shared vision. This ultimately gives us purpose, connection and the power to tackle immense problems.

The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters

By Priya Parker, 2018

Gathering with others is an important part of how we spend our time. This book offers a new human-centered approach to how communities of people come together. The author draws on years of industry expertise and uses examples from many types of events to demonstrate how coming together can be more invigorating and meaningful as well as provide venues for change.

One Good Dead: 365 Days of Trying to Be Just a Little Bit Better

By Erin McHugh, 2012

Charity and giving don’t have to come at great costs of time, money or resources. It’s important to recognize that sometimes the smallest of acts can have the most profound impact on those around us. Written in the form of a daily devotional, readers can follow along on the journey this author took to perform one good deed every day for an entire year.

The Connected Community: Discovering the Health, Wealth, and Power of Neighborhoods

By Cormac Russell and John McKnight, 2022

The opportunity to make a difference can be found right in your own community. According to the authors of this book, all it takes is tapping into the talents, assets and abilities of your neighbors. A connected community is a powerful influence on making healthier, safer, greener, more prosperous, and more welcoming spaces.

A Path Appears: Transforming Lives, Creating Opportunity

By Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, 2014

If you think one person or one idea can’t change the world, think again. From programs to end violence to tutoring to improve educational opportunities in public schools, this book is filled with stories from around the world about individuals who have founded charitable initiatives that are creating impact and opportunity for the underserved. Readers will find inspiration for getting involved in their own communities and a sense of optimism that betterment is possible for the future.