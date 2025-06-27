Healthy New Albany On the Shelf | July/August 2025

By Elizabeth Cullinan, Librarian at the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Good Nature: Why Seeing, Smelling, Hearing, and Touching Plants is Good for Our Health

By Kathy Willis, 2024

Have you ever wondered why being surrounded by nature makes you feel better? Packed with scientific research, this book explores what happens in our bodies, physically and mentally, when we interact with nature. It provides readers with practical ways to incorporate nature into their everyday lives. The simplest changes to our environment, such as having a plant in your home, can have lasting effects on the body’s ability to be happier and healthier.

Wild Wonder: What Nature Teaches Us About Slowing Down and Living Well

By Stephen Proctor, 2024

Nature can be the best teacher when it comes to appreciating moments of solitude, mindfulness and wonder. In this book, drone photography brings a new perspective to the natural world. Awe-inspiring photographs of nature’s most amazing scenes accompany pages of quotes and reflections on living well.

Get Grounded, Get Well: Connect to the Earth to Improve Your Health, Well-Being and Energy

By Stephen Sinatra, MD, Sharon Whiteley and Step Sinatra, 2023

Through many studies, it’s been scientifically and medically proven that embracing nature can significantly improve health. The act of connecting with nature is called grounding. This process uses the energy from the Earth’s surface to return the body to a balanced state of homeostasis. By increasing natural endorphins, grounding can improve circulation, stress and inflammation which is the leading cause of many of today’s biggest health problems.

Awakening Artemis: Deepening Intimacy with the Living Earth and Reclaiming Our Wild Nature

By Vanessa Chakour, 2021

Blending her own personal story with a vast knowledge of plants, this author explores the transformative power connection with nature has on mental and physical healing after traumatic experiences. Each chapter focuses on the characteristics of one specific medicinal plant while emphasizing self-discovery and emotional resilience. Readers will be encouraged to embrace their inner wild and cultivate a deeper intimacy with the Earth as they forge a personal path of growth and healing.

The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature

By Sue Stuart-Smith, 2020

Time spent gardening is another way in which connecting with nature can have a great effect on our mental and physical well-being. Drawing from personal anecdotes, historical insights and contemporary research, this author highlights the ways in which gardening and working with your hands can promote resilience and spiritual renewal. Furthermore, readers will find the importance of reconnecting with the Earth through gardening as our lives are evermore urbanized and driven by technology – a message emphasized throughout the whole book.

The Secret Therapy of Trees: Harness the Healing Energy of Forest Bathing and Natural Landscapes

By Marco Mencagli and Marco Nieri, 2019

This book looks to reconnect readers with the natural environment and presents the science behind green therapies like forest bathing and bioenergetic landscapes. The research is backed with multiple scientific studies to highlight that increased exposure to green spaces can help improve health concerns and result in lower blood pressure, improved memory and cognitive function as well as contribute to an overall healthier immune system. Practical tips are also provided for incorporating nature into daily life, such as choosing plants that assist in air purification for indoor environments or taking a moment for a mindful walk.