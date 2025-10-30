Healthy New Albany Gift Guide 2025

Wickedly Good
$98
Wicked candle set
This Wicked-inspired two-candle set from Nth Degree brings a calming and aromatic essence into your home with a touch of Broadway magic.
Chiming In
Starting at $59.99
Wind Chimes
Oakland Nurseries offers a wide range of plants and other outdoor accessories. Wind chimes can make the perfect outdoor decoration that creates a unique soothing sound for you to enjoy.
Wine Workout
$14
Wine-sized workouts
Although Elliot Cooper specializes in women’s and men’s clothing, the shop has other fun finds such as this wine-sized workout. Everyone deserves a glass of wine guilt-free.
Mind Games
$29.99
Logic game
Learning can be fun, and with games and toys offered by Learning Express, anyone can learn something new. Games such as this logic puzzle can be enjoyed by all ages.
Sparkle All the Way
Starting at $90
Necklaces
Since 2007, Hayley Gallery has been dedicated to showcasing local artists and their works including paintings, glasswork, sculptures, ceramics and jewelry, such as this necklace. Sometimes all you need is the right piece of jewelry to feel confident in yourself.
Live Laugh Juice
Starting at $8 each
Juice
Peace Love Juice offers fresh, handcrafted smoothies, juices, bowls and more to nourish your body. Gift a set of juices for a refreshing New Year’s cleanse.
brightgirl.com
Fresh Face
$176
Face care collection
Founded by New Albany resident Angela Casey, Bright Girl is dedicated to creating dermatologist formulated products for young skin. This collection has all your basics including mineral sunscreen, facial mask, moisturizer, cleanser and toner.
barre3.com
Core Gift
$135
Five class package
Sometimes, gifting a workout is exactly what someone needs to get motivated. Give the gift of a class package to Barre3, which incorporates multiple elements of exercises from Pilates and yoga for a low impact and strength building workout.
truerest.com
Salt Bliss
$89
Flotation therapy session
The Epson Salt baths at True Rest Spa offer sensory deprivation therapy to help you relax, reset and relieve pain. It’s the perfect get away for your mind and body.
obshay.com
Elegant Gains
$164
Decorative weights
Having weight equipment at home doesn’t mean sacrificing your aesthetic. This set of two decorative weights from Obshay combines elegant decorations with functionality.
hatchco.com
Wake Up Call
$169.99
Restore 3 Hatch alarm clock
A good night’s rest sets the tone for your day. With this alarm clock by Hatch, you can enjoy a phone free sleep and wake up gently to a sunrise alarm.
prosourcefit.com
Getting to the Point
$49.99
Full-body acupressure mat and pillow set
Laying on a bed of small needles might not seem beneficial, but this acupressure mat from ProsourceFit can help relieve both mental and physical tension.
Little Bits of Happiness
A Jolly Journal
$35
The Connection Journal
It can sometimes be a challenge for parents and their children to connect screen-free. The Connection Journal from Small Bits of Happiness can help families bond in meaningful ways with reflective prompts designed to encourage open conversations.
reebok.com
Jumping with Joy
$140
Nano X5 training shoe
The right (and left) shoe can make or break your workout. The Reebok Nano X5 training shoe is designed to deliver both comfort and stability, making it perfect for running and training.
skinnytaste.com
Power Meals
$20.99
High-protein cookbook
Getting enough protein every day can be a challenge, but with Skinnytaste’s high-protein cookbook, you’ll find meals not only high in protein but also deliciousness.
podcompany.com
Burr It’s Cold
$199
The Ice Pod
Recharge your body and mind at home with the Ice Pod by The Pod Company. Cold plunges can help boost mood and energy, reduce anxiety and speed up muscle recovery.
therabody.com
Power Cup
$199
TheraCup
Cupping therapy uses suction, heat and vibration for pain relief and recovery. This portable therapy by Therabody brings the therapy to you.
All photos by Korrigan Craddock unless otherwise noted.
Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.