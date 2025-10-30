Healthy New Albany Gift Guide 2025

Wickedly Good

$98

www.nthdegreeinteriors.com

Wicked candle set

This Wicked-inspired two-candle set from Nth Degree brings a calming and aromatic essence into your home with a touch of Broadway magic.

Chiming In

Starting at $59.99

www.oaklandnursery.com

Wind Chimes

Oakland Nurseries offers a wide range of plants and other outdoor accessories. Wind chimes can make the perfect outdoor decoration that creates a unique soothing sound for you to enjoy.

Wine Workout

$14

www.shopelliottcooper.com

Wine-sized workouts

Although Elliot Cooper specializes in women’s and men’s clothing, the shop has other fun finds such as this wine-sized workout. Everyone deserves a glass of wine guilt-free.

Mind Games

$29.99

www.learningexpress.com

Logic game

Learning can be fun, and with games and toys offered by Learning Express, anyone can learn something new. Games such as this logic puzzle can be enjoyed by all ages.

Sparkle All the Way

Starting at $90

www.localohioart.com

Necklaces

Since 2007, Hayley Gallery has been dedicated to showcasing local artists and their works including paintings, glasswork, sculptures, ceramics and jewelry, such as this necklace. Sometimes all you need is the right piece of jewelry to feel confident in yourself.

Live Laugh Juice

Starting at $8 each

www.peacelovejuice.com

Juice

Peace Love Juice offers fresh, handcrafted smoothies, juices, bowls and more to nourish your body. Gift a set of juices for a refreshing New Year’s cleanse.

Fresh Face

$176

www.brightgirl.com

Face care collection

Founded by New Albany resident Angela Casey, Bright Girl is dedicated to creating dermatologist formulated products for young skin. This collection has all your basics including mineral sunscreen, facial mask, moisturizer, cleanser and toner.

Core Gift

$135

www.barre3.com

Five class package

Sometimes, gifting a workout is exactly what someone needs to get motivated. Give the gift of a class package to Barre3, which incorporates multiple elements of exercises from Pilates and yoga for a low impact and strength building workout.

Salt Bliss

$89

www.truerest.com

Flotation therapy session

The Epson Salt baths at True Rest Spa offer sensory deprivation therapy to help you relax, reset and relieve pain. It’s the perfect get away for your mind and body.

Elegant Gains

$164

www.obshay.com

Decorative weights

Having weight equipment at home doesn’t mean sacrificing your aesthetic. This set of two decorative weights from Obshay combines elegant decorations with functionality.

Wake Up Call

$169.99

www.hatch.co

Restore 3 Hatch alarm clock

A good night’s rest sets the tone for your day. With this alarm clock by Hatch, you can enjoy a phone free sleep and wake up gently to a sunrise alarm.

Getting to the Point

$49.99

www.prosourcefit.com

Full-body acupressure mat and pillow set

Laying on a bed of small needles might not seem beneficial, but this acupressure mat from ProsourceFit can help relieve both mental and physical tension.

Expand Little Bits of Happiness

A Jolly Journal

$35

www.smallbitofhappiness.com

The Connection Journal

It can sometimes be a challenge for parents and their children to connect screen-free. The Connection Journal from Small Bits of Happiness can help families bond in meaningful ways with reflective prompts designed to encourage open conversations.

Jumping with Joy

$140

www.reebok.com

Nano X5 training shoe

The right (and left) shoe can make or break your workout. The Reebok Nano X5 training shoe is designed to deliver both comfort and stability, making it perfect for running and training.

Power Meals

$20.99

www.skinnytaste.com

High-protein cookbook

Getting enough protein every day can be a challenge, but with Skinnytaste’s high-protein cookbook, you’ll find meals not only high in protein but also deliciousness.

Burr It’s Cold

$199

www.pocompany.com

The Ice Pod

Recharge your body and mind at home with the Ice Pod by The Pod Company. Cold plunges can help boost mood and energy, reduce anxiety and speed up muscle recovery.

Power Cup

$199

www.therabody.com

TheraCup

Cupping therapy uses suction, heat and vibration for pain relief and recovery. This portable therapy by Therabody brings the therapy to you.

All photos by Korrigan Craddock unless otherwise noted.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.