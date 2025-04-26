Healthy New Albany Food Pantry helps the community

Expand Healthy New Albany

The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry is a vital resource within the community, extending its support beyond emergency situations. It serves as a consistent lifeline for more than 1,500 individuals and families each year, providing fresh produce, healthy proteins and pantry staples, which can be supplemented with purchases made elsewhere.

The pantry acts as a crucial safety net, designed to alleviate the strain during periods when community members find themselves struggling to meet basic needs.

In an era marked by escalating costs for fundamental necessities, the pantry’s role has become increasingly significant. Many residents rely on its resources to avoid making difficult choices between maintaining nutritional intake and covering essential expenses such as utility bills or transportation costs.

The pantry’s impact is profound, as illustrated by a recent testimonial from a client:

“I got to the point of having to decide whether to pay for a little bit of gasoline, … one roll of toilet paper at Walgreens, or a cheap bottle of dishwashing soap. I couldn’t even think about buying food and other essentials before I sought help from the pantry. It took a lot of courage for me to reach out. I am so glad that I did!” they say. “The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry is a God-send. They literally kept me from going hungry. With food assistance, I was able to prepare nutritious meals for sustenance. The pantry also provides other household essentials, which I could not afford on my own.”

This personal account highlights the tangible difference the pantry makes in the lives of those it serves. Hunger is a pervasive issue that affects communities everywhere, including New Albany. The pantry addresses this challenge head-on, delivering more than 275,000 meals annually to residents within the New Albany-Plain Local School District.

The pantry also serves families during school breaks with the Summer Meals, as well Winter and Spring Break Boxes, which help fill nutritional gaps for students who receive free and reduced lunches during the school year.

“We really appreciate the help,” another client says. “We loved the snacks. My kids usually don’t get much snacks because of the added expense so snacks and juice were very nice.”

As a community that values whole-person health and wellness, Healthy New Albany knows that making food accessible and plentiful for each other is a collective responsibility. To sustain the pantry’s operations and ensure its continued ability to serve the community year-round, ongoing support is crucial.

The team at Healthy New Albany encourages those who are able to consider making monthly contributions. These regular donations provide a stable foundation, allowing the pantry to consistently meet the needs of clients and be prepared for the everchanging needs of the community.

Set up your recurring donation today by visiting healthynewalbany.org/give.