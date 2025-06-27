Healthy New Albany Farmers Market offers fresh finds and two easy seasonal recipes

There’s something special about Thursday afternoons in New Albany. The scent of fresh herbs and sweet kettle corn in the air, live music fills the square, and neighbors catch up while browsing tables filled with just-picked produce and handmade goods. It can only mean one thing: the Healthy New Albany Farmers Market is back for another season.

Now in its 15th year, the market runs every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. through Aug. 28 at Market Square. Each week features a diverse mix of local farmers, bakers, artisans, food trucks and community organizations. It is the perfect place to shop for produce, grab a bite to eat or simply enjoy the atmosphere with friends and family.

And for those looking to turn fresh ingredients into flavorful meals, Healthy New Albany’s Nourish cooking classes offer inspiration and practical know-how. These hands-on workshops help home cooks feel more confident using seasonal ingredients.

To celebrate peak summer produce, Chef Sharon Dunn, HNA Nourish Program coordinator, shared two of her favorite recipes that make the most of what you’ll find at the market this time of year.

The summer market runs weekly through August, but Healthy New Albany also hosts a monthly indoor market during the fall and winter, making it easy to support local growers and makers year-round.

The Farmers Market proudly accepts SNAP/EBT benefits, and SNAP participants are eligible for Produce Perks, which doubles the fruits, vegetables and produce-producing plants participants can purchase with a $1-for-$1 match.

Whether you’re picking up produce or learning new ways to prepare it, Healthy New Albany makes it easy and enjoyable to eat seasonally, shop locally and connect with your community.

Dylan Telerski is the marketing and communications manager for Healthy New Albany.