Healthy New Albany Calendar| September/October 2026

Expand M3S Sports

Fri., Sept. 11

Oktoberfest Meiler Vier

6:15 p.m., Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.m3ssports.com

Expand HNA

Sun., Sept. 13

New Albany Walking Classic

8 a.m., 200 Market St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Fri., Sept. 18

The Challenge Music Festival

5-11 p.m., A&F Co. Global Home Office, 7907 Central College Rd.

www.anfchallenge.org

Expand Hayley Deeter

Sat., Sept. 19

Artist Opening Reception for Natalya Romanovsky & Kyndall Potts “Brushstrokes of Life”

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Sun., Sept. 20

Columbus Clippers 5K

9 a.m., Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.clippers5k.com

Expand Canine Companions

Sun., Sept. 20

DogFest North Central

1-4 p.m., Canine Companion North Central Training Center, 7480 New Albany Condit Rd.

www.canine.org

Mon., Sept. 21

2026 Towne Centre Golf Outing

8 a.m.-6 p.m., The Golf Club at Little Turtle, 5400 Little Turtle Way, Westerville

www.eventbrite.com

Expand Sam Fahmi/City of New Albany

Sat., Oct. 3

Oktoberfest

Noon-10 p.m., Rose Run Park, 200 Market St.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Sat., Oct. 10

Sensory Friendly Series: Inside the Music

11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sun., Oct. 11

The Singing Rooms

3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Expand Hayley Deeter

Sat., Oct. 17

Artist Opening Reception for Man-Wai Wu & Marianne Miller: Falling In Love With Art

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Sun., Oct 18

Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon

7:30 a.m., North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.

www.columbusmarathon.com

Sat., Oct. 24

Trunk Or Treat

3-6 p.m., Bevelhymer Park, 7860 Bevelhymer Rd.

www.naparksohio.org

Fri., Oct 29

Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Sat., Oct. 31

The Monster Dash 5K

9 a.m., Glacier Ridge Metro Park, 9801 Hyland Croy Rd., Dublin

www.themonsterdash5k.com