Healthy New Albany Calendar| September/October 2026

M3S Sports
Fri., Sept. 11
Oktoberfest Meiler Vier
6:15 p.m., Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
HNA
Sun., Sept. 13
New Albany Walking Classic
8 a.m., 200 Market St.
Fri., Sept. 18
The Challenge Music Festival
5-11 p.m., A&F Co. Global Home Office, 7907 Central College Rd.
Hayley Deeter
Sat., Sept. 19
Artist Opening Reception for Natalya Romanovsky & Kyndall Potts “Brushstrokes of Life”
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.
Sun., Sept. 20
Columbus Clippers 5K
9 a.m., Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus
Canine Companions
Sun., Sept. 20
DogFest North Central
1-4 p.m., Canine Companion North Central Training Center, 7480 New Albany Condit Rd.
Mon., Sept. 21
2026 Towne Centre Golf Outing
8 a.m.-6 p.m., The Golf Club at Little Turtle, 5400 Little Turtle Way, Westerville
Sam Fahmi/City of New Albany
Sat., Oct. 3
Oktoberfest
Noon-10 p.m., Rose Run Park, 200 Market St.
Sat., Oct. 10
Sensory Friendly Series: Inside the Music
11:30 a.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sun., Oct. 11
The Singing Rooms
3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Hayley Deeter
Sat., Oct. 17
Artist Opening Reception for Man-Wai Wu & Marianne Miller: Falling In Love With Art
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.
Sun., Oct 18
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon
7:30 a.m., North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.
Sat., Oct. 24
Trunk Or Treat
3-6 p.m., Bevelhymer Park, 7860 Bevelhymer Rd.
Fri., Oct 29
Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 31
The Monster Dash 5K
9 a.m., Glacier Ridge Metro Park, 9801 Hyland Croy Rd., Dublin