Healthy New Albany Calendar | September/October 2025

Wednesdays
Walk with a Doc
9-10 a.m.
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
Fri., Sept. 5
Oktoberfest Meiler Vier
6:15 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center
717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
Fri., Sept. 5
Bernstein in Story and Song presented by the New Albany Symphony
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Hinson Amphitheater
170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
New Albany Symphony Orchestra
Sat., Sept. 6
Sensory Friendly Concerts: Dancing in the Streets presented by the New Albany Symphony
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Healthy New Albany
Sun., Sept. 7
New Albany Walking Classic
8 a.m.
Starting line: Market Square
200 Market St.
Sat., Sept. 13
Artist Opening Reception - Unsupervised Destinations
5-8 p.m.
Hayley Gallery
260 Market St.
A&F Challenge
Fri., Sept. 19
The Challenge Music Festival
5-11 p.m.
A&F Co. Global Home Office
6301 Fitch Path Rd.
Sun., Sept. 21
Columbus Clippers 5K
9:30 a.m.
Huntington Park
330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus
Canine Companions
Sun., Sept. 21
DogFest North Central
1-4 p.m.
Canine Companion North Central Training Center
7480 New Albany Condit Rd.
Fri., Sept. 26
New Albany Parks and Recreation Foundation Golf Outing
9 a.m.
New Albany Links Golf Club
7100 New Albany Links Dr.
Speak! Golf Scramble
Sat., Sept. 27
9th Annual Speak! Golf Scramble
7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
New Albany Links Golf Club
7100 New Albany Links Dr.
Sun., Sept. 28
New Albany Community Foundation Fall Family Music Fest
2 p.m.
Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater
170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sat., Oct. 4
Oktoberfest
Noon-4 p.m.
Rose Run Park
Fodor Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 9
The New Albany Community Foundation presents The New Albany Lecture Series: Health & Wellbeing, Robin Roberts interviewed by Doug Ulman
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sun., Oct. 12
Carmina Burana presented by the New Albany Symphony
3-4:30 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 16
Live in Concert: Tommy Emmanuel, CGP
7:30 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sat., Oct. 18
Live Well Be Extraordinary Health & Wellness Expo
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Greater Columbus Convention Center
400 N. High St.
Experience Columbus
Sat., Oct. 18
2025 Diwali Celebration
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater
170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Columbus Marathon
Sat.-Sun., Oct. 18 & 19
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon, Jesse Owens 5K, 1 Mile & Kids Run
Times vary
North Bank Park
311 W. Long St.
Tues., Oct. 21
In the Garden with Peter
4:30-6:30 p.m.
The Dawes Arboretum
7770 Jacksontown Rd.
Sat., Oct. 25
The Monster Dash 5K
8:50 a.m.: “Little Gremlins” Race
9 a.m.: 5K starts
Glacier Ridge Metro Park
9801 Hyland Croy Rd.
Sat., Oct. 25
Trunk or Treat
3-6 p.m.
Bevelhymer Park
7860 Bevelhymer Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 30
Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m.