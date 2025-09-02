Healthy New Albany Calendar | September/October 2025

Wednesdays

Walk with a Doc

9-10 a.m.

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.walkwithadoc.org

Fri., Sept. 5

Oktoberfest Meiler Vier

6:15 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.m3ssports.com

Fri., Sept. 5

Bernstein in Story and Song presented by the New Albany Symphony

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater

170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sat., Sept. 6

Sensory Friendly Concerts: Dancing in the Streets presented by the New Albany Symphony

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sun., Sept. 7

New Albany Walking Classic

8 a.m.

Starting line: Market Square

200 Market St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Sat., Sept. 13

Artist Opening Reception - Unsupervised Destinations

5-8 p.m.

Hayley Gallery

260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Fri., Sept. 19

The Challenge Music Festival

5-11 p.m.

A&F Co. Global Home Office

6301 Fitch Path Rd.

www.anfchallenge.org

Sun., Sept. 21

Columbus Clippers 5K

9:30 a.m.

Huntington Park

330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.clippers5k.com

Sun., Sept. 21

DogFest North Central

1-4 p.m.

Canine Companion North Central Training Center

7480 New Albany Condit Rd.

www.canine.org

Fri., Sept. 26

New Albany Parks and Recreation Foundation Golf Outing

9 a.m.

New Albany Links Golf Club

7100 New Albany Links Dr.

www.facebook.com

Sat., Sept. 27

9th Annual Speak! Golf Scramble

7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

New Albany Links Golf Club

7100 New Albany Links Dr.

www.speakfortheunspoken.com

Sun., Sept. 28

New Albany Community Foundation Fall Family Music Fest

2 p.m.

Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater

170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Sat., Oct. 4

Oktoberfest

Noon-4 p.m.

Rose Run Park

Fodor Rd.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Thurs., Oct. 9

The New Albany Community Foundation presents The New Albany Lecture Series: Health & Wellbeing, Robin Roberts interviewed by Doug Ulman

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Sun., Oct. 12

Carmina Burana presented by the New Albany Symphony

3-4:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Thurs., Oct. 16

Live in Concert: Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

7:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sat., Oct. 18

Live Well Be Extraordinary Health & Wellness Expo

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High St.

www.eventbrite.com

Sat., Oct. 18

2025 Diwali Celebration

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater

170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Sat.-Sun., Oct. 18 & 19

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon, Jesse Owens 5K, 1 Mile & Kids Run

Times vary

North Bank Park

311 W. Long St.

www.columbusmarathon.com

Tues., Oct. 21

In the Garden with Peter

4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Dawes Arboretum

7770 Jacksontown Rd.

www.dawesarb.org

Sat., Oct. 25

The Monster Dash 5K

8:50 a.m.: “Little Gremlins” Race

9 a.m.: 5K starts

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Rd.

www.runsignup.com

Sat., Oct. 25

Trunk or Treat

3-6 p.m.

Bevelhymer Park

7860 Bevelhymer Rd.

www.naparksohio.org

Thurs., Oct. 30

Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m.

www.newalbanychamber.com