Healthy New Albany Calendar| January/February 2026

Thurs., Jan. 1-Sun., Feb. 1

Inspire Columbus Winter Challenge

Daily, 765 N. High St., Columbus

www.columbusrunning.com

Thurs., Jan. 1

OhioHealth First On The First 5K

11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville

www.m3ssports.com

Saturdays, Jan. 3 and Feb. 7

Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Expand Ben Zenitsky

Mondays

Baby Laptime

9:30-10:30 a.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library: New Albany Branch, Meeting Room 1, 200 Market St.

www.events.columbuslibrary.org

Mondays

Volleyball

7-9:30 p.m., New Albany United Methodist, 20 3rd St.

www.newalbanyumc.com

Tuesdays

Teens Create

3-4 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library: New Albany Branch, 200 Market St.

www.events.columbuslibrary.org

Expand Patrick Gallaway

Mon., Jan. 12

Fifth Grade Choir Concert

7-8 p.m., Jeanne B. Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.napls.us

Mon., Jan. 19

No School - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Tue., Jan. 20 and Feb. 13, 17

No School - Teacher Professional Day

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Sun., Jan. 25

OSU Indoor Triathlon

10:30 a.m., The Ohio State University Recreation and Physical Activity Center, 337 Annie and John Glenn Ave., Columbus

www.runningintheusa.com

Expand James DeCamp

Wed., Jan. 28

Civil Discourse and Debate with James Carville and Reince Priebus presented by New Albany Community Foundation

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sun., Feb. 1

The 5th Line 5K Race

10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.the5thline5k.com

Sun., Feb. 1

Warm Up Columbus

7:45 a.m., Outside of Metro Fitness and Colliers International, 655 Metro Pl. S., Dublin

www.runsignup.com

Expand New Albany High School

Thurs., Feb. 5

Culture Day Showcase

7 p.m., New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Rd.

www.hs.napls.us

Expand CAPA

Sat., Feb. 7

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Expand Rebecca Grate

Sat., Feb. 7

One Step at a Time presented by MomentToUs

10 a.m.-noon, Rocky Fork Metro Park, 7180 Walnut St.

www.momentous.social

Mon., Feb. 16

No School - President’s Day

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Expand Hayley Deeter

Sat., Feb. 21

Artist Opening Reception for Kate Morgan & Shawn Augustson

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Suite B

www.localohioart.com

Sun., Feb. 22

Winter Hikes Celebration

11 a.m.-3 p.m., Blacklick Woods Golf Course 7309 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

www.metroparks.net

Sat., Feb. 28

Brain Injury Awareness 5K Run and 1 Mile Family Walk

11:30 a.m., The Ohio State University Recreation and Physical Activity Center, 337 Annie and John Glenn Ave., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Sat., Feb. 28

Columbus Cookie Run & Walk

10 a.m., Wolfe Park, 105 Park Dr., Columbus

www.usaracetiming.com