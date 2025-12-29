Healthy New Albany Calendar| January/February 2026

Thurs., Jan. 1-Sun., Feb. 1
Inspire Columbus Winter Challenge
Daily, 765 N. High St., Columbus
Thurs., Jan. 1
OhioHealth First On The First 5K
11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville
Saturdays, Jan. 3 and Feb. 7
Indoor Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Ben Zenitsky
Mondays
Baby Laptime
9:30-10:30 a.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library: New Albany Branch, Meeting Room 1, 200 Market St.
www.events.columbuslibrary.org
Mondays
Volleyball
7-9:30 p.m., New Albany United Methodist, 20 3rd St.
Tuesdays
Teens Create
3-4 p.m., Columbus Metropolitan Library: New Albany Branch, 200 Market St.
www.events.columbuslibrary.org
Patrick Gallaway
Mon., Jan. 12
Fifth Grade Choir Concert
7-8 p.m., Jeanne B. Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.
Mon., Jan. 19
No School - Martin Luther King Jr. Day
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Tue., Jan. 20 and Feb. 13, 17
No School - Teacher Professional Day
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Sun., Jan. 25
OSU Indoor Triathlon
10:30 a.m., The Ohio State University Recreation and Physical Activity Center, 337 Annie and John Glenn Ave., Columbus
James DeCamp
Wed., Jan. 28
Civil Discourse and Debate with James Carville and Reince Priebus presented by New Albany Community Foundation
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sun., Feb. 1
The 5th Line 5K Race
10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
Sun., Feb. 1
Warm Up Columbus
7:45 a.m., Outside of Metro Fitness and Colliers International, 655 Metro Pl. S., Dublin
New Albany High School
Thurs., Feb. 5
Culture Day Showcase
7 p.m., New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Rd.
CAPA
Sat., Feb. 7
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA
8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Rebecca Grate
Sat., Feb. 7
One Step at a Time presented by MomentToUs
10 a.m.-noon, Rocky Fork Metro Park, 7180 Walnut St.
Mon., Feb. 16
No School - President’s Day
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Hayley Deeter
Sat., Feb. 21
Artist Opening Reception for Kate Morgan & Shawn Augustson
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St., Suite B
Sun., Feb. 22
Winter Hikes Celebration
11 a.m.-3 p.m., Blacklick Woods Golf Course 7309 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg
Sat., Feb. 28
Brain Injury Awareness 5K Run and 1 Mile Family Walk
11:30 a.m., The Ohio State University Recreation and Physical Activity Center, 337 Annie and John Glenn Ave., Columbus
Sat., Feb. 28
Columbus Cookie Run & Walk
10 a.m., Wolfe Park, 105 Park Dr., Columbus