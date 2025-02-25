Healthy New Albany Calendar | March/April 2025

Sat., March 1

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

9 a.m.-Noon., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Tues., March 4

A National Security Discussion with Ambassador Susan Rice and Admiral James Stavridis USN (Ret.), moderated by David Sanger presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Fri., March 7

The Well Workplace Summit 2025: Work & Life - Better Together

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Town Hall, 4400 Easton Commons, Columbus

www.wellnesscollective.com

Sat., March 8

Let the Music Sing

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts,100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sat., March 8

Columbus Cookie Run and Walk

10 a.m., Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

www.usaracetiming.com

Sun., March 9

Choral Fantasy

3-4:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts,100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sun., March 9

Art of Rest

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbus Museum of Art 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

Sat., March 15

Crooked Shillelagh 4 Miler

5 p.m., Crooked Can Brewing Co., 5354 Center St., Hilliard

www.m3ssports.com

Sat., April 5

Franklinton 10 Miler & 5K

9 a.m., Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

Sat., April 5

The Columbus Fitness Sampler

10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Kee, 225 Neilston St., Columbus

www.thebeautyboost.net

Fri., April 11

Blood Drive

12-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Sun., April 13

Ohio State 4 Miler

10 a.m., Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatefourmiler.com

Thurs.-Sun., April 24-27 & May 1-3

New Albany High School Theatre presents Little Women

New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Rd.

www.napls.us

Sat., April 26

MILOŠ - Great Artist Gala presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

7:30-9:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sat., April 26

OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon

8 a.m., Downtown Columbus

www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com

Wed., April 30

A Conversation on Environmental Sustainability presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org