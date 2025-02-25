Healthy New Albany Calendar | March/April 2025

Sat., March 1
Healthy New Albany Farmers Market
9 a.m.-Noon., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Tues., March 4
A National Security Discussion with Ambassador Susan Rice and Admiral James Stavridis USN (Ret.), moderated by David Sanger presented by The New Albany Community Foundation
7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Fri., March 7
The Well Workplace Summit 2025: Work & Life - Better Together
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Town Hall, 4400 Easton Commons, Columbus
James DeCamp
Sat., March 8
Let the Music Sing
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts,100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Oliver Thwaite
Sat., March 8
Columbus Cookie Run and Walk
10 a.m., Scioto Audubon Metro Park, 400 W. Whittier St., Columbus
James DaCamp
Sun., March 9
Choral Fantasy
3-4:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts,100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sun., March 9
Art of Rest
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbus Museum of Art 480 E. Broad St., Columbus
Sat., March 15
Crooked Shillelagh 4 Miler
5 p.m., Crooked Can Brewing Co., 5354 Center St., Hilliard
Sat., April 5
Franklinton 10 Miler & 5K
9 a.m., Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus
Sat., April 5
The Columbus Fitness Sampler
10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Kee, 225 Neilston St., Columbus
Fri., April 11
Blood Drive
12-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Sun., April 13
Ohio State 4 Miler
10 a.m., Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus
Thurs.-Sun., April 24-27 & May 1-3
New Albany High School Theatre presents Little Women
New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Rd.
Debbie Feiler
Sat., April 26
MILOŠ - Great Artist Gala presented by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra
7:30-9:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sat., April 26
OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon
8 a.m., Downtown Columbus
www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com
Wed., April 30
A Conversation on Environmental Sustainability presented by The New Albany Community Foundation
7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.