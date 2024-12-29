Healthy New Albany Calendar | January/February 2025

Wed., Jan. 1

OhioHealth First on the First 5K

11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville

www.m3ssports.com

Sun., Jan. 5

KICKOFF Cervical Health Awareness Month with the Crawford Crew

9:30-11 a.m., The TRIAD Center, 371 County Line Rd., Westerville

www.allevents.in

Fri.-Sat., Jan. 10-11

Stop the Traffick: A Girl’s Night In Event to Fight Human Trafficking

Fairfield Inn, 4976 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturdays, Jan. 11 and Feb. 1

Healthy New Albany Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-Noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sun., Jan. 19

Time Travel Half Marathon

9 a.m., Wildwood Park, 785 E. Broadway, Granville

www.runguides.com

Mon., Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Thurs., Jan. 23

Exploring Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity or Threat with Tom Gruber & Zack Kass, moderated by Molly Wood presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoudnation.org

Sat., Jan. 25

Best of Hayley Gallery Artists Opening Reception

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Expand Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

Sat., Feb. 8

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Noon, 3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sun., Feb. 9

Expand OhioHealth

The 5th Line 5K, presented by OhioHealth

10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.the5thline5k.com

Expand The New Albany Community Foundation

Thurs., Feb. 13

Civil Discourse and Debate with Claire McCaskill & Ben Sasse, moderated by Linsey Davis presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoudnation.org

Fri., Feb. 14

Blood Drive

12-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.org

Sun., Feb. 16

Timbuk Winter Run Challenge: 5K, 11K, 22K

1 p.m., Timbuk Farms, 2030 Timbuk Rd., Granville

www.runsignup.com

Mon., Feb. 17

President’s Day: No School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Sat., Feb. 22

Expand Hayley Gallery

Artist Opening Reception for Jurate Phillips and Clyde Henry

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Sat., Feb. 22

2025 McCoy Center Soirée with Howie Mandel

6 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sun., Feb. 23

TEDxNewAlbany 2025: New Horizons

2-6:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.tedxnewalbany.org

Fri., Feb. 28

National Mental Health Alliance Day presented by Barilla Consulting

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, 50 N. 3rd. St., Columbus

www.allevents.in

Fri.-Sun., Feb. 28-Mar. 2

Expand The Arnold Sports Festival

The Arnold Sports Festival

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.columbusconventions.com