Healthy New Albany Calendar | January/February 2025

Healthful events happening in and out of central Ohio

by

Wed., Jan. 1

OhioHealth First on the First 5K

11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville

www.m3ssports.com

Sun., Jan. 5

KICKOFF Cervical Health Awareness Month with the Crawford Crew

9:30-11 a.m., The TRIAD Center, 371 County Line Rd., Westerville

www.allevents.in

Fri.-Sat., Jan. 10-11

Stop the Traffick: A Girl’s Night In Event to Fight Human Trafficking

Fairfield Inn, 4976 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturdays, Jan. 11 and Feb. 1

Healthy New Albany Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-Noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Sun., Jan. 19

Time Travel Half Marathon

9 a.m., Wildwood Park, 785 E. Broadway, Granville

www.runguides.com

Mon., Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Thurs., Jan. 23

Exploring Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity or Threat with Tom Gruber & Zack Kass, moderated by Molly Wood presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoudnation.org

Sat., Jan. 25

Best of Hayley Gallery Artists Opening Reception

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Sat., Feb. 8

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Noon, 3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sun., Feb. 9

The 5th Line 5K, presented by OhioHealth

10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.the5thline5k.com

Thurs., Feb. 13

Civil Discourse and Debate with Claire McCaskill & Ben Sasse, moderated by Linsey Davis presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoudnation.org

Fri., Feb. 14

Blood Drive

12-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.newalbanychamber.org

Sun., Feb. 16

Timbuk Winter Run Challenge: 5K, 11K, 22K

1 p.m., Timbuk Farms, 2030 Timbuk Rd., Granville

www.runsignup.com

Mon., Feb. 17

President’s Day: No School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Sat., Feb. 22

Artist Opening Reception for Jurate Phillips and Clyde Henry

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Sat., Feb. 22

2025 McCoy Center Soirée with Howie Mandel

6 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Sun., Feb. 23

TEDxNewAlbany 2025: New Horizons

2-6:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.tedxnewalbany.org

Fri., Feb. 28

National Mental Health Alliance Day presented by Barilla Consulting

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, 50 N. 3rd. St., Columbus

www.allevents.in

Fri.-Sun., Feb. 28-Mar. 2

The Arnold Sports Festival

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.columbusconventions.com