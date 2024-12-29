Healthy New Albany Calendar | January/February 2025

Wed., Jan. 1
OhioHealth First on the First 5K
11 a.m., Otterbein University, 180 Center St., Westerville
Sun., Jan. 5
KICKOFF Cervical Health Awareness Month with the Crawford Crew
9:30-11 a.m., The TRIAD Center, 371 County Line Rd., Westerville
Fri.-Sat., Jan. 10-11
Stop the Traffick: A Girl’s Night In Event to Fight Human Trafficking
Fairfield Inn, 4976 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Saturdays, Jan. 11 and Feb. 1
Healthy New Albany Indoor Farmers Market
9 a.m.-Noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Sun., Jan. 19
Time Travel Half Marathon
9 a.m., Wildwood Park, 785 E. Broadway, Granville
Mon., Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: No School
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Thurs., Jan. 23
Exploring Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity or Threat with Tom Gruber & Zack Kass, moderated by Molly Wood presented by The New Albany Community Foundation
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sat., Jan. 25
Best of Hayley Gallery Artists Opening Reception
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.
Sat., Feb. 8
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
Noon, 3 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sun., Feb. 9
The 5th Line 5K, presented by OhioHealth
10 a.m., Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
Thurs., Feb. 13
Civil Discourse and Debate with Claire McCaskill & Ben Sasse, moderated by Linsey Davis presented by The New Albany Community Foundation
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Fri., Feb. 14
Blood Drive
12-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
Sun., Feb. 16
Timbuk Winter Run Challenge: 5K, 11K, 22K
1 p.m., Timbuk Farms, 2030 Timbuk Rd., Granville
Mon., Feb. 17
President’s Day: No School
New Albany-Plain Local Schools
Sat., Feb. 22
Artist Opening Reception for Jurate Phillips and Clyde Henry
5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.
Sat., Feb. 22
2025 McCoy Center Soirée with Howie Mandel
6 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Sun., Feb. 23
TEDxNewAlbany 2025: New Horizons
2-6:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Fri., Feb. 28
National Mental Health Alliance Day presented by Barilla Consulting
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, 50 N. 3rd. St., Columbus
Fri.-Sun., Feb. 28-Mar. 2
The Arnold Sports Festival
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus