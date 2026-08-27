Healthy New Albany Bookmarks | September/October 2026

Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life

By Ezekiel J. Emanuel, M.D., 2026

What is the secret to a long and healthy lifestyle? Ezekiel Emanuel believes that modern wellness culture has become overly complicated and filled with conflicting advice. In his book, he emphasizes that living well should mean incorporating wellness practices into daily routines, not maximizing lifespan at all costs. He believes that there are six simple, evidence-based behaviors that will help readers achieve this goal. Furthermore, to maintain a healthy lifestyle, readers should focus on sustainable habits and the simple pleasures in life that bring joy.

Stronger: How to Build Strength: The Secret to a Longer, Healthier Life

By David Vaux, 2024

Building muscular strength is one of the best ways to improve long-term health, independence and longevity. Packed with proven scientific data, this book emphasizes that strength training supports muscles, bones, the nervous system and immunity while also helping to prevent frailty, injury and chronic decline as we grow older. It is never too late to start, and by using this book, readers will find a practical, easy-to-follow plan centered on a small number of essential movements. Following these tips can help make strength training a simple, accessible habit that anyone can make a part of their daily routine leading to a longer, healthier and more resilient life.

Move The Body, Heal the Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, and Dementia and Improve Focus, Creativity, and Sleep

By Jennifer Heisz, Ph.D., 2022

Exercise is a powerful medicine for the brain that can help reduce anxiety, depression and the risk of dementia by influencing brain chemistry and inflammation. Neuroscientist, Jennifer Heisz, explains how physical activity of any kind can assist in boosting mood, improving focus, enhancing sleep and supporting memory through biological changes in the brain. She also addresses why people struggle to maintain exercise habits. Readers will learn strategies to overcome mental barriers such as inertia, fear and lack of time. Through a combination of neuroscience research and practical advice, Heisz emphasizes that consistent movement, no matter how simple, can strengthen both mental and physical health across one’s lifespan.

Your Brain on Exercise

By Gary L. Wenk, Ph.D., 2021

Physical activity affects the brain in complex ways. Moderate, regular exercise can support brain health by helping to regulate inflammation, blood sugar and overall body systems that influence cognitive function. Backed by science-based data, this book discusses how the brain has evolved to encourage movement for survival-related purposes. It emphasizes that our muscles communicate with the brain by releasing chemical signals that can influence mood, memory and aging. Finally, with a focus on practical expectations, Gary Wenk also challenges common extreme exercise beliefs by noting that exercise benefits depend on balance and context.

The Joy Choice: How to Finally Achieve Lasting Changes in Eating and Exercise

By Michelle Segar, Ph.D., 2022

Why do rigid plans for diet and exercise often fail? According to this book, it is because traditional approaches to behavior change don’t fit the messy, unpredictable reality of daily life. Michelle Segar’s approach introduces the concept of choice points, moments when competing demands derail our intentions, and shows how these are opportunities to make flexible, sustaining decisions. Her science-based strategy encourages readers to choose an option that feels doable and motivating in the moment instead of trying to strive for perfection. Readers can build lasting, positive health habits that fit into real life when they choose small, enjoyable choices over all-or-nothing thinking.

Body Aware: Rediscover Your Mind-body Connection, Stop Feeling Stuck, and Improve Your Mental Health with Simple Movement Practices

By Erica Hornthal, 2022

Reconnecting with the body through mindful movement can improve overall mental and emotional well-being. This book emphasizes that movement is more than just exercise. It shows that everyday physical actions influence thoughts, feelings and behavior. Readers will be guided to recognize where emotions are held in the body, how to release blockages and build healthier patterns through simple, accessible practices. Ultimately, movement is presented as a powerful tool to assist with resilience, self-awareness and personal transformation.