Healthy New Albany Bookmarks | November/December 2026

Recommendations by Elizabeth Culinan, Librarian at the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Life in Three Dimensions: How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make a Fuller, Better Life

By Shigehiro Oishi, Ph.D., 2025

Defining a life is more than just looking at happiness and focusing on positive feelings, comfort and meaning. This book argues that there is a third part of life called psychological richness that is needed to define a fulfilling life. Psychological richness is a life shaped by curiosity, variety and perspective-changing experiences, even when those experiences are difficult or unpredictable.

Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose

By Jennifer Breheny Wallace, 2026

What is the fundamental driver of well-being? Mattering and feeling that we are valued by others and able to add value to the world. However, modern achievement culture has created a mattering deficit where people tie their worth to performance and consequently experience burnout, loneliness and anxiety. By drawing on scientific evidence and real-life stories, the author shows that mattering is built through experiences such as being recognized, relied upon, prioritized and truly understood.

Past Forward: How Nostalgia Can Help You Live a More Meaningful Life

By Clay Routledge, Ph.D., 2023

Some may think that nostalgia is a harmful focus on the past, but this book challenges that belief by presenting nostalgia as a valuable psychological resource. Nostalgic memories can strengthen identity, boost self-esteem and deepen connections with others. Furthermore, reflecting upon meaningful experiences can actually help people cope with things such as stress, finding purpose and navigating uncertainty in the present.

The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness

By Arthur C. Brooks, 2026

This book draws a line between meaning and happiness and defines meaning as a combination of coherence, purpose and significance. It claims that because of technology and a focus on measurable success, modern culture is neglectful of this deeper dimension of meaning. Cultivating relationships, embracing suffering and seeking transcendence serve as ways to intentionally rebuild a sense of purpose and fulfillment in our lives.

What Matters Most: Lessons the Dying Teach Us About Living

By Diane Button, 2025

End-of-life doula Diane Button shares stories of people nearing death and the insights they gain about living. These personal narratives reveal that when time is limited, superficial concerns fall away and deeper values such as love, connection, purpose and presence come into focus, leading them to encourage others to reflect on their own priorities and relationships.

Dare to Matter: Your Path to Making a Difference Now

By Jordan Kassalow and Jennifer Krause, 2019

This book combines practical guidance for identifying one’s purpose and aligning personal values with concrete actions, alongside spiritual insights and reflective questions, to help readers discover how their unique talents and circumstances can serve a greater good. Readers are encouraged to balance professional, personal and philanthropic goals while building a life of purpose, connection and positive impact.