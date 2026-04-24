Healthy New Albany Bookmarks | May/June 2026

A Year of Living Kindly: Choices That Will Change Your Life and the World Around You

By Donna Cameron, 2018

Author Donna Cameron spent a year intentionally practicing kindness in everyday life. This is her story of how making small, conscious choices can transform ourselves and our relationships with others. During her year-long experiment, Cameron learns to identify her own judgement, impatience and fear leading to an understanding that kindness requires courage and mindfulness. Her thoughtful reflections show that kind acts can ripple outward, encouraging more connection, strengthening community and building personal growth. Readers will learn that choosing to show kindness repeatedly is a powerful way to live with greater purpose, compassion and joy.

Growing Young: How Friendship, Kindness, and Optimism Can Help You Live to 100

By Marta Zaraska, 2020

What is the secret to staying healthy for longer? The answer may just be showing kindness to others. This book explores how social connections, compassion and healthy emotional habits can do more for longevity than many traditional biomedical approaches. The research presented shows that friendship, community involvement and a sense of purpose strongly influence physical health, affecting immune function to cardiovascular well-being. The author also argues that these “soft” health interventions can have more power on the body than diet and exercise. Readers will be encouraged to invest in relationships and meaningful social bonds as a path towards a happier, healthier and longer life.

HumanKind: Changing the World One Small Act at a Time

By Brad Aronson, 2025

Inspired by events from the author’s own life, this book is a collection of true stories exemplifying how small acts of kindness can profoundly impact individuals and communities. The lasting positive change of simple gestures is highlighted with stories of everyday heroes, from mentors to children to volunteers. These stories demonstrate that compassion affects all those it touches, offering hope, connection and renewed faith in humanity. Full of practical ideas and resources, this book will inspire all those that read it to take meaningful action and spread kindness in their own lives.

The Simple Difference: How Every Small Kindness Makes a Big Impact

By Becky Keife, 2021

The Simple Difference encourages readers to embrace small, intentional acts of kindness on a regular basis. The author emphasizes that kindness doesn’t require grand gestures but grows from awareness, compassion and attentiveness. The most ordinary moments are the best opportunities to create the most meaningful impact in everyday life. With a blend of personal stories and faith-centered insight, readers are invited to let kindness guide their daily choices to cultivate a lifestyle that makes the world gentler and more connected.

The Kindness Cure: How the Science of Compassion Can Heal Your Heart and Your World

By Tara Cousineau, PhD., 2018

Kindness can go a long way to make the world a better place. The Kindness Cure explores how compassion and simple acts of goodwill can counter things like stress, fear and disconnection in modern life. Through a blend of neuroscience research, psychology theories and personal stories, the author shows that kindness is both a natural human capacity, as well as a powerful tool for emotional healing. Readers will learn that taking the time to practice empathy, gratitude and mindful awareness can strengthen resilience and foster healthier relationships. If intentional kindness is cultivated every day, it can become a transformative habit that benefits everyone and spreads throughout communities.

The Little Book of Kindness: Everyday Actions to Change Your Life and the World Around You

By Bernadette Russell, 2017

Often feeling overwhelmed by global problems, author Bernadette Russell embarked on a year-long pledge to perform a random act of kindness for a stranger every day. This experience transformed her outlook on life and inspired her to share practical ideas, tips and exercises that encourage kindness toward oneself, loved ones, strangers, the environment and one’s community. The message readers will take away is that kindness is accessible, low-cost and deeply impactful. A simple act of kindness is an easy way anyone can contribute to a more compassionate world.