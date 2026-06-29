Healthy New Albany Bookmarks | July/August 2026

My House Plant Changed My Life: Green Well-being for the Great Indoors

By David Domoney, 2021

Houseplants can have a positive effect on mental wellbeing, air quality and daily life by reconnecting people with nature indoors. Particularly for those without access to outdoor gardens, research shows that specific plants can reduce stress, boost moods and create healthier living environments. This book highlights 50 houseplants and presents each in an approachable, beginner friendly manner. Practical advice on choosing, placing and caring for each plant also makes this a great guide for readers just starting out with a new plant.

Growing Joy: The Plant Lover’s Guide to Cultivating Happiness (and Plants)

By Maria Failla, 2022

Blending plant care with self-care, this book seeks to explore how spending energy nurturing houseplants can offer greater mindfulness and emotional well-being. The author uses personal stories and practical exercises to explain how plants can teach life lessons such as patience, resilience and self-compassion. From the most experienced to beginners, this book presents plant care in a simple, accessible way, that will help readers build a happier, more intentional daily life along with growing healthy, beautiful houseplants.

Rewild Your Home: Bring the Outside in and Live Well Through Nature

By Victoria Harrison, 2022

Finding ways to bring the outdoors indoors is at the core of this great design book. It focuses on biophilic design ideas which encourage readers to use natural light, plants, materials and organic shapes to cultivate healthier, more calming interiors. These design aspects highlight how mental well-being can be improved by echoing the experience of nature inside the home. Readers will find practical, accessible projects and decorating tips that are perfect for any space, size and budget.

Plant Therapy: How An Indoor Green Oasis Can Improve your Mental and Emotional Wellbeing

By Dr. Katie Cooper, 2020

There is a strong connection between humans and plants, which explains why being around nature supports mental, emotional and physical well-being. However, this book argues modern urban life has weakened this relationship, leading to higher amounts of stress and an imbalance in everyday life. Readers will find inspiration to make plants a part of their living spaces, leading to reduced anxiety, boosted productivity and overall enhanced wellness.

The Healing Garden: Herbs for Health and Wellness

By Deb Soule, 2021

Like many other plants, medicinal herbs can support physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. In this book, the author places emphasis on the respectful, reciprocal relationship that should be built with the natural world. Readers are encouraged to grow, harvest and prepare herbal remedies with mindfulness, gratitude and awareness as a focal point in their gardening practices. Ultimately, this book presents the act of gardening as both a practical skill and a holistic path to wellness and balance.

Creating Sanctuary: Sacred Garden Spaces, Plant-based Medicine, and Daily Practices to Achieve Happiness and Well-being

By Jessi Bloom, 2018

To encourage a deeper connection with nature, this book combines gardening techniques with practices such as meditation, herbalism and nature-based rituals. The author provides guidance on designing healing landscapes and using what they share are sacred plants to transform ordinary outdoor spaces into personal havens. It presents gardening as a holistic, sensory experience that promotes mindfulness, self-care and a balanced, nature-centered life.