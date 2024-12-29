Healthy New Albany Book Recommendations | January/February 2025

The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness

By Johnathan Haidt, 2024

Social psychologist Johnathan Haidt dives into the differences between a play-based and phone-based childhood and how the latter is responsible for the recent deterioration of mental health in teens. Haidt identifies what he calls collective action problems that trap society, the steps used to break free from them, and the return to a more humane way of living.

Tiny Humans, Big Emotions: How to Navigate Tantrums, Meltdowns, and Defiance to Raise Emotionally Intelligent Children

By Alyssa Blask Campbell and Lauren Elizabeth Stauble, 2024

Society has entered a new age of emotional intelligence that prioritizes emotions rather than shoving them aside. In their book, Alyssa Blask Campbell, M. Ed. and Lauren Elizabeth Stauble M.S. share their experiences as both children and adults and how it led them to create their Collaborative Emotion Processing (CEP) method which in turn has helped parents understand and respond to emotional outbursts in their children.

It's Not About the Broccoli: Three Habits to Teach Your Kids for a Lifetime of Healthy Eating

By Dina Rose, 2024

How do you teach children to eat well? What does that even mean? Dr. Diana Rose, dives into these questions and more through a unique lens: sociology. Rose focuses on the behavior around certain types of food and identifies three habits – proportion, variety and moderation – that all play key roles in determining the diet of children.

Mental Strength for Young Athletes: Epic mind Hacks to Train your Brain, Rise Above The Competition, And Win In Sports And Life

By Meghan Durko, 2023

Everyone knows physical health is crucial for student athletes, however some people forget the impact mental health can have as well. This book discusses the importance of a positive mindset in high school sports and how to cultivate a level of confidence that can be evident during games. Durko shares the stories of 13 athletes who overcame mental battles and provides 15 techniques that today’s young athletes can adopt to achieve their own goals.

Finding the Magic in Middle School: Tapping Into the Power and Potential of the Middle School Years

By Chris Balme, 2022

In this exploration into all things middle school, author Chris Balme claims that middle school isn’t the worst time of your life, it’s just the time when you’re the least understood. This book gives parents and educators a way to understand their middle school children and maintain a close relationship with them as they navigate their journey of self-discovery.

Raising Free People: Unschooling as Liberation and Healing Work

By Akilah S. Richards, 2020

This book dives into the concept of unschooling and how this process can assist healing the wounds caused by standardized testing and compulsory schooling. Richards argues that instead of these tired methods, there needs to be a system that is designed to help everyone learn and grow as well as better address generational trauma.

How to Raise a Reader

By Pamela Paul and Maria Russo, 2019

Divided into four sections that range from baby through teen, each section of this book explores how to engage reluctant readers at any age. It offers tips, activities and reading lists created specifically for hesitant readers. In addition, it includes a fifth section of expert recommendations.

The “I Don’t Want to Cook” Book

By Alyssa Brantley, 2022

This is the perfect book for the stressed student or busy parent. Author Alyssa Brantley acknowledges life can get hectic sometimes, making it difficult to prepare delicious and nutritious recipes daily. This book features 100 recipes that are both tasty and healthy and most importantly, easy to make.

The Complete Healthy Cookbook for Teen Chefs

By Britney Kim, 2023

Whether your teen is just starting out or already a cooking pro, they’ll love this cookbook designed just for them. It features a wide range of recipes that take as little as 15 minutes to make. It includes recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and desserts that are perfect for young chefs with minimal cooking experience. These unique and easy to make recipes are included with the whole family in mind and prioritize health as well as flavor.