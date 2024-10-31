Healthy New Albany 2024 Gift Guide

Fancy Footwork
$170
Men’s and Women’s Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 Running Shoes from Fleet Feet
Whether running is a lifestyle or a newly discovered hobby, these Saucony premium running shoes are perfect for runners in the family.
Juice Up
$3.75-$10
Ginger and Ginger Lemon Shots from Peace Love Juice
Winters can be harsh on the immune system, so it’s important to take care of your body inside and out. These juice shots make great healthy stocking stuffers.
Petal for your Thoughts
$64.99
Sun Kissed Harvest Bouquet from Griffin’s Floral Design & Wineshop
Liven up a living or dining room with a stunning bouquet of vibrant flowers, bringing a pop of color into cold winter days.
Suit Up
$150
Diadora Men’s Run Jacket Winter from Columbus Running Co.
For outdoor runners, it’s important to layer up during chilly runs. The Diadora men’s running jacket is perfect for those athletes in the family who chase their fitness goals no matter the weather.
Round Out your Diet
$52.50
Natural Collagen Protein from Infinity Fitness
Protein and collagen powders are a great option for ensuring proper daily protein intake. The Natural Collagen Protein powder can be a gift for anyone looking to start and maintain their health and fitness goals.
Clear Up Your Skin
$30
Ultra Gentle Cleanser from Discover Allure Skin Centre
At the Discover Allure Skin Centre, there is a skin care product for all skin types and needs. This cleanser is an essential piece of any good skin care routine, and they make for great stocking stuffers or gift bag goodies.
Keeping Things Fresh
$34-65
Illume Balsam Cedar scented luxury plant-based candle
There’s nothing like the scent of fresh cedar wood. Give the gift of winter inspired scents Nth Degree’s luxury, plant-based candle, either 8.3 or 21.5 oz size, for the holiday season.
Gut Check
$67.99
Vital FLORA Advanced Biome Probiotic from HSU & Co. Natural Health Store
Gut health is important for everyone, no matter what time of year it is. Supply your family and friends with supplements that’ll keep their digestive system strong and healthy throughout the year.
Healthy Skin
$167
Firm & Tone Lotion for Body from Timeless Skin Solutions
Sometimes there’s no better gift than the gift of moisturized, healthy skin. This holiday season, give those you love a body lotion that’ll keep their skin hydrated during the dryness of winter.
Turn the Pages
$30
The Inner Clock by Lynne Peeples from Birdie Books
The weather outside is frightening, snuggle up by the fire with a book. Birdie Books has a wide selection of novels, but The Inner Clock is perfect for those wanting to learn more about healthy living and achieving more through the power of rest.
Shine Bright
$95
www.thediamondstudiogahanna.com
Sterling Silver Double Heart Shimmer Pendant from The Diamond Studio
Surprise your loved one with this beautiful, stunning necklace. Show your love with silver jewelry that withstands daily life this holiday season.
Fashion Forward
$525
Ampersand As Apostrophe’s Half Tote from Truluck
Shop local for holiday gift options such as warm winter sweaters or this black tote bag that makes for the perfect accessory. The half tote is great for on-the go with its larger, yet portable size.
Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.