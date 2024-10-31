Healthy New Albany 2024 Gift Guide

Fancy Footwork

$170

www.fleetfeet.com

Men’s and Women’s Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 Running Shoes from Fleet Feet

Whether running is a lifestyle or a newly discovered hobby, these Saucony premium running shoes are perfect for runners in the family.

Juice Up

$3.75-$10

www.peacelovejuice.com

Ginger and Ginger Lemon Shots from Peace Love Juice

Winters can be harsh on the immune system, so it’s important to take care of your body inside and out. These juice shots make great healthy stocking stuffers.

Petal for your Thoughts

$64.99

www.griffinsfloraldesigns.com

Sun Kissed Harvest Bouquet from Griffin’s Floral Design & Wineshop

Liven up a living or dining room with a stunning bouquet of vibrant flowers, bringing a pop of color into cold winter days.

Suit Up

$150

www.columbusrunning.com

Diadora Men’s Run Jacket Winter from Columbus Running Co.

For outdoor runners, it’s important to layer up during chilly runs. The Diadora men’s running jacket is perfect for those athletes in the family who chase their fitness goals no matter the weather.

Round Out your Diet

$52.50

www.infinityfitness.com

Natural Collagen Protein from Infinity Fitness

Protein and collagen powders are a great option for ensuring proper daily protein intake. The Natural Collagen Protein powder can be a gift for anyone looking to start and maintain their health and fitness goals.

Clear Up Your Skin

$30

www.discoverallurespa.com

Ultra Gentle Cleanser from Discover Allure Skin Centre

At the Discover Allure Skin Centre, there is a skin care product for all skin types and needs. This cleanser is an essential piece of any good skin care routine, and they make for great stocking stuffers or gift bag goodies.

Keeping Things Fresh

$34-65

www.nthdegree.com

Illume Balsam Cedar scented luxury plant-based candle

There’s nothing like the scent of fresh cedar wood. Give the gift of winter inspired scents Nth Degree’s luxury, plant-based candle, either 8.3 or 21.5 oz size, for the holiday season.

Gut Check

$67.99

www.hsu.com

Vital FLORA Advanced Biome Probiotic from HSU & Co. Natural Health Store

Gut health is important for everyone, no matter what time of year it is. Supply your family and friends with supplements that’ll keep their digestive system strong and healthy throughout the year.

Healthy Skin

$167

www.timelessskinsolutions.com

Firm & Tone Lotion for Body from Timeless Skin Solutions

Sometimes there’s no better gift than the gift of moisturized, healthy skin. This holiday season, give those you love a body lotion that’ll keep their skin hydrated during the dryness of winter.

Turn the Pages

$30

shop.readbirdiebooks.com

The Inner Clock by Lynne Peeples from Birdie Books

The weather outside is frightening, snuggle up by the fire with a book. Birdie Books has a wide selection of novels, but The Inner Clock is perfect for those wanting to learn more about healthy living and achieving more through the power of rest.

Shine Bright

$95

www.thediamondstudiogahanna.com

Sterling Silver Double Heart Shimmer Pendant from The Diamond Studio

Surprise your loved one with this beautiful, stunning necklace. Show your love with silver jewelry that withstands daily life this holiday season.

Fashion Forward

$525

www.truluck.shop

Ampersand As Apostrophe’s Half Tote from Truluck

Shop local for holiday gift options such as warm winter sweaters or this black tote bag that makes for the perfect accessory. The half tote is great for on-the go with its larger, yet portable size.

