Healthful soup and stew recipes guide

In a time full of wintery chills and colds, finding the right foods to brighten spirits can be important. And what foods are better for winter than nice soups and stews?

Although many have heard about the benefits of reducing sodium intake, there are many foods that can be added to create a balanced meal.

Though superfoods are not a nutritional category, they can be a great addition to your soups and stews as they provide many nutritional benefits with fewer calories. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and countless other good things that maximize health benefits.

Ally's Kitchen Bone marrow stew

Building Your Base

The building blocks of any soup or stew are the base flavors and broth. Since they make up the majority of the dish, choosing good ingredients for your foundation can really impact the overall health benefits.

Bone broth is a superfood recommended for individuals who are very active as it has numerous health benefits. This stock has a lot of nutrients and amino acids, containing collagen, gelatin, glutamine, vitamins, fatty acids and more nutrition within the broth.

Bone broth aids in digestive health, reduces inflammation and protects joints. It has also been found to improve sleep quality, heart health and blood sugar levels.

While the smell of garlic and ginger may make your mouth water, they are also great flavors to include due to the health benefits they offer.

Garlic helps reduce cholesterol and blood pressure while supporting better immune functions, and ginger helps manage nausea and reduce inflammatory pain. The online health information hub Healthline Media suggests that ginger may also reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as dementia, heart disease and certain cancers.

Another simple superfood that you may already be using is olive oil. Whether you use it to saute your meats and veggies or as an added flavor boost, olive oil is a great source of vitamin E and healthy fats, and can help bring out supplements and vitamins found in other foods.

Marie meatball soup

Hearty Ingredients

Leafy greens certainly make the list of superfoods. Dark, leafy greens are especially crucial for receiving vitamins A, C, E and K as well as calcium and fiber. These greens are also known to help prevent cancer.

One of the vitamins they offer, vitamin K, is important for bone health, folate and heart health. Arugula, bok choy and spinach are some of the many superfood greens you can use to balance out your stew.

Tomatoes are high in vitamin C and also have lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to reduce the risk of prostate cancer, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

A staple in many soups and stews, mushrooms contain vitamin A, potassium, fiber and uncommon antioxidants can help reduce inflammation and prevent certain types of cancers.

Avocado is a powerful superfood, rich in healthy, monounsaturated fats that reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke, as well as metabolic syndrome. It has a high amount of other nutrients, including fiber, vitamins and minerals, and can be added as a creamy base or garnish for almost any delicious stew.

Jane Dimel is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RECIPE

Tomato Garlic Basil Bone Marrow Beef Stew

Bone marrow stock packed with nutritious superfoods to serve six people

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. oil (avocado or olive oil)

2-2 ½ lbs. beef for stew

1 cup red wine

2 beef marrow bones (small to medium or 1 large)

8 large garlic cloves, cut into thin slices

2 tsp. red chili flakes

3 cups beef bone broth

26 oz. (1 can) whole tomatoes (with juice)

24 oz. (1 can) jar premade marinara sauce

1 ½ cups fresh basil, chopped and divided

1 ½ cups fresh flat parsley, divided

3 heaping tbsp. cornstarch + ¼ cup water

Freshly grated parmigiano reggiano (optional garnish)

Directions:

Put oil in a large, heavy cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add meat and brown on all sides. Turn down heat to medium and deglaze skillet with wine, simmering for about 5 minutes.

Put mixture into a slow cooker and add the beef marrow bones, garlic, salt, red chili flakes, oil, red wine, broth and tomatoes. Cook on high for 2.5 hours. Add the marinara, half the basil and parsley and continue cooking on high for another hour.

Reduce heat to low. Combine cornstarch and water, and drizzle into slow cooker. Cook for another 45 minutes to an hour as the sauce thickens.

After it is done cooking, add the remaining basil and parsley. Serve with grated parmigiano reggiano.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Ally’s Kitchen. www.allyskitchen.com. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved.

RECIPE

Ginger Pork Meatball Soup with Bok Choy

A filling, Asian-inspired soup rich in vitamins and minerals for six servings

Meatballs:

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. lean ground pork

¼ cup plain breadcrumbs

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-inch ginger, minced

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 large egg

½ tsp. black pepper

Soup:

4 cups chicken broth (low sodium or no salt)

2 cups water

3-inch piece of ginger, sliced into matchsticks

4 cups (3-4 bunches) baby bok choy, chopped

2 medium carrots, chopped

½ cup green onions, chopped

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. rice vinegar

2 tsp. sugar

¼ tsp. sesame oil

Directions:

In a large pot, pour in chicken broth and water and add sliced ginger. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a low simmer. Prep the vegetables.

Make the meatballs by combining the ground pork, breadcrumbs, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, egg and black pepper in a large bowl.

Measure out heaping tablespoon-sized meatballs until the ground pork mixture is used up.

In a large saute pan or cast iron skillet, pour in vegetable oil and brown the meatballs on two sides on medium-high heat. About 1-2 minutes per side.

Place meatballs on a paper towel-lined plate or cutting board and set aside.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the ginger slices from the simmering pot of broth. Add in more broth or water as needed.

Add the meatballs, bok choy and carrots to the broth. Mix to distribute the ingredients. Bring the liquid to a boil then reduce to a simmer, allowing it to cook for 10-15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the meatballs are cooked through.

Finish by stirring in the green onions, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and sesame oil.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Marie. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved.