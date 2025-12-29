The health benefits of hot and cold treatments in your home

If you are looking to add something to your home to support your health, a sauna or a cold plunge might be exactly what you need.

Both are a great investment into your mental health, post-workout recovery and overall wellness. Having a sauna and cold plunge in your home for daily use can help make self-care more accessible and consistent.

Breaking the ice

With the cold weather, the last thing on your mind might be purposely making yourself cold, however studies have shown that cold plunges can offer many health benefits.

Cold plunges or cold-water immersion involves partially or fully submerging yourself in cold water ranging from 40 -59 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can create your own cold plunge using a bathtub or jumping into an icy lake, but many people opt for a dedicated cold plunge that is readily available to use and more easily controlled with a consistent water temperature and built-in filtration systems.

While cold showers and icing your muscles offer their own health benefits, cold plunges can provide a more intense and constant temperature for your body to be exposed to and relieve sore muscles, improve circulation, help with sleep and decrease inflammation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The cold water is great for post workout swelling and soreness, thanks to the cold temperatures constricting blood vessels, which slows down blood flow in your muscles.

Although beginners will typically start off by submerging parts of their body to build up tolerance, research has shown that fully emerging your body up to your neck is more beneficial due to your entire body reacting to the cold stimulus.

You don’t need to stay in for long in order to get the benefits. Beginners often start with 30 seconds, while others do sessions ranging from three to five minutes. Longer durations are not recommended, as spending more than 10 minutes in a cold plunge can have serious side effects such as hypothermia and frostbite.

Although cold plunges are recommended for athletes, children under the age of eight or anyone with pre-existing medical conditions should consult a physician first.

Turning up the heat

Taking a hot shower after a long day can feel relaxing. Taking it to the next level with a sauna not only ups the relaxing factor, it also provides many health benefits.

Traditional saunas are either wood-burning or electrically heated, with temperatures ranging from 150-195 degrees Fahrenheit. The humidity level typically ranges from 10-20 percent, although some traditional saunas include heated stones that water can be poured on to slightly increase the humidity. Infrared saunas use infrared lamps to generate heat, ranging from 110-135 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to UCLA Health, saunas can reduce stress levels, increase circulation, improve blood pressure and help total cholesterol levels. Research also has shown that regular use of a sauna may decrease your risk of heart-related diseases.

Sauna sessions can vary but most people prefer 15-20-minute sessions, with beginners starting with about five minutes.

There is no research that shows that one is better than the other when it comes to choosing a type of sauna. Typically, those who prefer a traditional sauna like the higher heat and shorter sessions.

Steam rooms are another popular form of heat therapy that have similar health benefits to saunas, offering a less dry environment. Their temperature ranges between 110-120 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity around 95 percent.

“When it comes to dry heat versus wet heat, there’s no clear indication that one is better than another,” says Dr. Amy Zack at Cleveland Clinic.

Hot meets cold

Doing a cold plunge after a sauna session might seem counterintuitive, but using these treatments together can offer exponential benefits, especially for a post workout recovery.

Contrast therapy involves alternating between hot and cold applications to stimulate circulation, enhance lymphatic drainage and reduce inflammation, according to the Association of Accredited Naturopathic Medical Colleges.

The heat from a sauna widens your blood vessels, increasing blood flow, while the cold from cold plunges narrows them, decreasing blood and oxygen flow.

According to Mito Health, alternating between the two extremes creates a natural pump that boosts circulation, helping the removal of cellular waste and inflammatory chemicals. The process gives your cardiovascular system a workout, which can reduce soreness and speed up recovery.

The sudden shifts between temperatures can also trigger the release of endorphins, boosting your mood.

Mito Health’s guidelines for starting your contrast therapy:

Start with a 10-15-minute sauna session

Followed by a cold plunge session of up to three-to-five-minutes

Repeat two to three times, ending with a cold plunge

Enhancing Your Spa Experience

If you have decided to add a cold plunge and sauna to your home, there are a few factors to consider such as where to put them and their surrounding environments. Your relaxation doesn’t start and end with the cold plunge and sauna themselves, the environment plays a key role in your experience.

Location

An indoor space can be a great way to control your environment. Consider adding plants, aromatherapy or different lighting to the space to create a personalized ambiance.

Some people choose to put their cold plunges and saunas outside for a refreshing and calming experience, but it’s important to keep in mind factors such as privacy, weather and sunlight.

Colors

The right color scheme for your home spa can help you create a sense of tranquility, whether it is the color of your walls, stones or the accents.

Avoid: High contrast combinations such as black and white that can be overwhelming and cause a sensory overload.

Prioritize: Neutral bases such as beige, gray and warm taupe pair well with other colors and materials. Other options include soft and calming hues inspired by nature such as seafoam green, pale blue, lavender and sage.

Lighting

Understanding how light impacts you can help you adjust your lighting to meet your needs, whether it is winding down for the night or starting your day off energetic.

Avoid: Direct overhead lighting that can often cause harsh glares.

Prioritize: Indirect and soft lighting to reduce harsh shadows and create calming moods such as lamps, candles or behind-the-mirror lighting. Natural light can also be a simple option, providing benefits such as improving your mood and reducing stress.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.