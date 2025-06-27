Hands-on insect adventure for all ages returns for its second year

Expand Healthy New Albany

Get ready to meet the creepy, crawly stars of the natural world at the second annual BugFest, Healthy New Albany’s free, family-friendly celebration of insects and the vital role they play in our environment.

On Thursday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-noon, Bevelhymer Park will transform into a lively space for exploration and discovery. Kids and families can enjoy crafts, games and nature activities while learning directly from entomologists and science educators. The entire event is designed to spark curiosity and invite participants to see the natural world in a new way.

At the heart of the event is the BUGmobile. This custom-built mobile insect zoo features live arthropods, interactive exhibits and displays that are equal parts educational and entertaining.

Operated by The Ohio State University’s Department of Entomology, the BUGmobile brings the insect world to life. Visitors can observe, and even hold, creatures such as Madagascar hissing cockroaches, Australian walking sticks and desert millipedes. The experience is guided by knowledgeable staff who make science approachable for visitors of all ages.

BugFest began with a simple idea.

“When I first saw the BUGmobile at a fair, I was blown away,” says Kelli Pence, the interim program director at Healthy New Albany. “It was so hands-on, so educational, and the kids just lit up. We knew we had to bring it here.”

The event is hosted in partnership with New Albany Parks and Recreation and takes full advantage of Bevelhymer Park’s wide-open space. Families can explore shaded areas, use nets to search for bugs, and visit nature-themed booths and vendors. Confirmed partners include the New Albany Branch Library, Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Garden for All. Each group will offer engaging, bug-related activities such as discovery stations, giveaways and bug book displays.

Last year’s BugFest exceeded expectations, drawing a larger crowd than anticipated. Organizers are planning for even more this year.

Memorable highlights from last year include monarch and moth displays, bug-catching adventures and soil tables filled with worms and mud for painting and play.

“You could tell it really stuck with the kids,” says Pence. “They weren’t just looking, they were discovering, exploring, asking questions.”

BugFest also offers a natural entry point to Healthy New Albany’s youth nature programs, which emphasize creativity, movement and sensory learning. From Tiny Trailblazers for preschoolers through Adventure Eagles aimed at grades 4-6, each program provides age-appropriate opportunities to connect with nature through hands-on play and outdoor exploration.

“Some kids need space to explore on their own terms,” Pence says. “Events like BugFest give them a chance to connect with nature in a way that’s meaningful to them.”

BugFest is free to attend, with registration recommended but not required. To learn more or sign up, visit www.healthynewalbany.org.

Dylan Telerski is the marketing and communications manager for Healthy New Albany.